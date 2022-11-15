Belararox Limited Investor Webinar

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is pleased to announce that it will be holding an investor webinar on Friday, 18 November 2022, at 10.30AM AEDT.



In the webinar, Belararox Limited's Chairman, Neil Warburton will provide an overview of:



- The maiden resource estimate for Belara and Native Bee



- Why the resource estimate is a significant milestone in the Company's development



- Next steps in the Company's exploration program



- The upside potential in currently unexplored mineralisation extensions.



The webinar is expected to run for approximately 30 minutes. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors are encouraged to send their questions to Belararox Investors email julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au prior to the webinar. They can also submit questions during the Company's presentation via the chat function.



Investor webinar details



When: Friday 18th November 2022, at 10.30AM AEDT.

Topic: The maiden resource estimate and what's next in exploration program



To Register for the Webinar, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/TY7567A4



To view the Webinar Presentation Slides, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z08TP0VH







About Belararox Limited:



Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.





Source:

Belararox Limited





Contact:

Managing Director Belararox Limited arvind.misra@belararox.com.au Dannika Warburton Investability +61 401 094 261 dannika@investability.com.au