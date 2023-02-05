Belararox Limited Lithium Prospectivity Identified at Bullabulling

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is pleased to announce the identification of potential LCT mineralisation in its Bullabulling tenements, which were already considered highly prospective for gold.



Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:



"The discovery of pegmatites at our wholly owned Bullabulling Project adds another dimension to the prospectivity of this asset. Importantly, our interest is not just premised on these discoveries, it is also based on the geology of the region and the results derived from peer lithium-related exploration activities - both current and historic. We are developing a planned programme to test the prospectivity for LCT deposits at key targets within Bullabulling. We look forward to updating the market on the findings coming out of these activities over coming months."



Bullabulling's Prospectivity is Enhanced



Belararox Limited's 100%-owned Bullabulling Project comprises 26 tenements over 50km2 to the west of Coolgardie in Eastern Goldfield of Western Australia, was initially considered prospective for gold deposits.



The recent identification of pegmatites in the Bullabulling Project has underpinned a decision by Belararox to broaden its exploration activities at this prospect. The Company is now also assessing the potential of LithiumCaesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites across these tenements.



The location details of the Bullabulling project are shown in Figure 2* below. The regional location of the Project in relation to peer Lithium Mineral Resources is shown in Figure 3*.



The current global focus on battery metals, has targeted attention on the greenstone belts of the Yilgarn Craton as fertile corridors for LCT pegmatites.



Several pegmatites have been mapped by the GSWA within, and in proximity, to the Bullabulling Project.



The Geology Underpinning Bullabulling's LCT Prospectivity



The Bullabulling Project area comprises a sequence of ultramafics and mafic rock, which have been folded and thrust repeatedly. The mafics are the main host for gold mineralisation, including at the nearby Bullabulling and Gecko gold mines. Both 3D and 2D mineral potential modelling has identified several high priority targets related to west dipping contact between ultramafic and mafic units. These targets are still a priority for the Company. See Figure 4* for a summary of regional geology.



The Bali Monzogranite, in the east of the tenements, is a highly fractionated granite body associated with pervasive post-gold pegmatites and quartz veining.



There are multiple LCT pegmatites in close proximity to the Bullabulling tenements including:



- Ubini - a lithium / tantalum mine in the early 20th century which was mined for amblygonite (lithium ore), tin and tantalum.



- Red Panda - recently the focus of exploration by Wildcat Resources at its Wildplay JV Project, in which mineralised spodumene LCT pegmatites were drill tested and confirmed.



- Various historical workings for tin - tantalum located to the south of Ubini.



- Pegmatites mined at the Gibraltar mine site up to the 1990's.



Both Ubini and Red Panda are located some 2km north of the main grouping of Bullabulling's eastern tenements in a similar geological setting with quartz and pegmatite veins in mafic rocks and both are considered an analogue for potential LCT mineralisation within the Bullabulling Project (see Figure 4*).



Reconnaissance Findings Support LCT Prospectivity



Initial reconnaissance mapping on the Bullabulling Project has confirmed extensive quartz and pegmatite veins/sheets in the amphibolite units adjacent to the Bali Monzogranite in similar settings to the Red Panda and Ubini LCT pegmatites. Field mapping and Portable X-Ray Fluorescence ("XRF") surveying was conducted over the contact with Bali Monzogranite targeting both mafic rocks, fractionated granite, and quartz/pegmatite veins/ float with rock chip samples collected at selected sites.



Assay results from samples of quartz and pegmatite will be assessed in conjunction with XRF data collected during the reconnaissance work.



Given the significant amount of vein material identified in both outcrop and as float, the Company considers that further appraisal of the potential for LCT pegmatites is warranted. Figure 5* highlights some of the higher priority target quartz veins and pegmatites identified during reconnaissance mapping.



The main target area for pegmatite material comprises a corridor at the contact between the Bali Monzogranite in the east and the amphibolite rocks to the west, within the main eastern package of tenements of the Bullabulling Project (see Figure 6*). The western tenements will also be assessed for potential pegmatite occurrences.



Next Steps in Bullabulling's LCT-Related Exploration Activities



- Belararox will undertake the following exploration work at Bullabulling, as it moves to identify LCT deposits at the Project:



- Rock chip and XRF data collected as part of the initial field reconnaissance mapping will be assessed to further evaluate the potential occurrence of potential LCT pegmatites.



- Detailed desktop analysis of peer project data and historical data for the LCT pegmatites in the Bullabulling tenement package.



- Aerial photographic surveying / satellite imagery and remote sensing interpretation will be completed as a low cost, and efficient, methods for identifying pegmatites across the Bullabulling tenement package, with a focus on the contact with the Bali Monzogranite.



- The western tenements will be assessed for potential pegmatite occurrences.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/63S1Z3H0







