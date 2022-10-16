Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Belararox Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRX   AU0000185852

BELARAROX LIMITED

(BRX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:43 2022-10-13 pm EDT
0.4200 AUD    0.00%
05:35pBelararox Limited MET Tests Show Saleable Concentrates and Excellent Recoveries
AW
05:31pBelararox Limited (asx : BRX) MET Tests Show Saleable Concentrates and Excellent Recoveries
AQ
10/05BelaraRox Extends Mineralization at Belara Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belararox Limited MET Tests Show Saleable Concentrates and Excellent Recoveries

10/16/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Met tests show saleable concentrates & excellent recoveries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Ltd (ASX:BRX), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is excited to announce the initial metallurgical testwork results from the Phase 1 resource drilling at the Belara Project. The testwork aims to build upon drilling results to determine the potential of the Belara Project to host significant zinc and copper mineralisation.

Highlights

- Sequential open circuit flotation tests on low-grade composite from early Belara drilling confirms the potential for producing saleable Copper, Lead, and Zinc concentrate grades.

- Recoveries and concentrate grade are comparable to similar mines in the region.

- Metal recoveries compare favourably to the significant Woodlawn Cu/Pb/Zn volcanogenic massive sulphide project located in the southern extensions of the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW with very similar concentrate grades and saleable metal recoveries as highlighted in the below charts.

- Favourable silver recovery of 35% in the Belara lead concentrate, vs 24% in Woodlawn lead concentrate.

- Recoveries are expected to improve on higher grade composites, which are more reflective of the average metal grades obtained from the recently completed Phase 1 drilling.

Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:

"First phase of metallurgy test work is very encouraging and confirms that saleable Copper, Lead, and Zinc concentrate grades can be produced at Belara. Metal recoveries compare favourably to the Woodlawn Cu/Pb/Zn volcanogenic massive sulphide project (owned by Develop Global Ltd) with very similar concentrate grades, and saleable metal recoveries.

Recoveries are expected to improve on higher grade composites, which are more reflective of the average metal grades obtained from the recently completed Phase 1 drilling.

We remain on track to deliver our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate later this month."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/R1695CI1



About Belararox Limited:

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.



Source:
Belararox Limited



Contact:

Managing Director
Belararox Limited
arvind.misra@belararox.com.au

Dannika Warburton
Investability
+61 401 094 261
dannika@investability.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,07 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net cash 2022 2,96 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,8 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Managers and Directors
Arvind Misra Managing Director & Director
Neil Frederick Warburton Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle Stokes Non-Executive Director
Simon Lee Robertson Non-Executive Director
A. John Traicos Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELARAROX LIMITED0.00%14
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 042
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-33.76%39 505
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-23.79%36 359
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-9.93%14 648
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-27.35%13 699