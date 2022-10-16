Belararox Limited MET Tests Show Saleable Concentrates and Excellent Recoveries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Ltd (ASX:BRX), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is excited to announce the initial metallurgical testwork results from the Phase 1 resource drilling at the Belara Project. The testwork aims to build upon drilling results to determine the potential of the Belara Project to host significant zinc and copper mineralisation.



Highlights



- Sequential open circuit flotation tests on low-grade composite from early Belara drilling confirms the potential for producing saleable Copper, Lead, and Zinc concentrate grades.



- Recoveries and concentrate grade are comparable to similar mines in the region.



- Metal recoveries compare favourably to the significant Woodlawn Cu/Pb/Zn volcanogenic massive sulphide project located in the southern extensions of the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW with very similar concentrate grades and saleable metal recoveries as highlighted in the below charts.



- Favourable silver recovery of 35% in the Belara lead concentrate, vs 24% in Woodlawn lead concentrate.



- Recoveries are expected to improve on higher grade composites, which are more reflective of the average metal grades obtained from the recently completed Phase 1 drilling.



Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:



"First phase of metallurgy test work is very encouraging and confirms that saleable Copper, Lead, and Zinc concentrate grades can be produced at Belara. Metal recoveries compare favourably to the Woodlawn Cu/Pb/Zn volcanogenic massive sulphide project (owned by Develop Global Ltd) with very similar concentrate grades, and saleable metal recoveries.



Recoveries are expected to improve on higher grade composites, which are more reflective of the average metal grades obtained from the recently completed Phase 1 drilling.



We remain on track to deliver our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate later this month."



