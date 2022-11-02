Belararox Limited Significant Belara and Native Bee Maiden Resource Estimate

Advanced search
    BRX   AU0000185852

BELARAROX LIMITED

(BRX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:51 2022-11-02 pm EDT
0.3200 AUD   -22.89%
AW
AQ
10/31Belararox Halts Trading of Shares
MT
11/02/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
Significant Belara and Native Bee Maiden Resource Estimate

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Ltd (ASX:BRX) (Belararox or the Company), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is pleased excited to announce its maiden Mineral Resources Estimate of 5.0Mt. Phase 2 drill planning is well underway and aims to build upon this initial Inferred Resources and determine the potential of the Project to host significant zinc and copper mineralisation.

Arvind Misra, Managing Director commented:

"We are very pleased to announce the results of our maiden mineral resource estimate at the Belara project in New South Wales. The mineral resource highlights the extensive polymetallic potential of the Belara and Native Bee Project. This mineral resource estimate also now means the Company has 2012 JORC compliant mineral resources at our flagship project.

This is an outstanding maiden resource which demonstrates the growing scale and quality of the Belara and Native Bee projects. The fact that we established such a substantial resource in about ten months since listing in January 2022 also highlights the strength of the mineralisation and the immense ongoing growth potential. We believe there is significant inventory growth to come, with the mineralisation open in every direction and numerous highly prospective targets to drill. We will maintain the pace of drilling to unlock the full value of this asset, creating significant value for Belararox shareholders in the process."

The mineral resource estimate represents a significant achievement by the whole Belararox team. I am immensely proud of their ability to deliver it on time and within budget. This diligence, along with our recent capital raising, has ensured the Company has ample funding to undertake further exploration activities, drilling programs included, aimed at expanding Belara's projected resource. We look forward to updating the market on these initiatives over coming months."

*To view the detailed maiden resource estimate, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RV97EQ1C



About Belararox Limited:

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.



Source:
Belararox Limited



Contact:

Managing Director
Belararox Limited
arvind.misra@belararox.com.au

Dannika Warburton
Investability
+61 401 094 261
dannika@investability.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
