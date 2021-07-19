Belc : (DELAYED)Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

July 6, 2021

Company name: Belc CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 9974

URL: https://www.belc.jp

Representative: Issei Harashima, President and Representative Director

Contact: Hideo Ueda, Senior Managing Director; Associate GM of Compliance Office; Responsible for Finance and Accounting Department and Operations Support Department, and in charge of Legal Affairs

Phone: +81-49-287-0111

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 12, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Not available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2021 (March 1, 2021 - May 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Operating income Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % May 31, 2021 73,369 3.8 3,341 (21.9) 3,551 (20.8) 2,401 (6.6) May 31, 2020 70,668 23.1 4,277 110.8 4,485 107.5 2,570 81.1 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended May 31, 2021: ¥2,412 million [(6.7)%] Three months ended May 31, 2020: ¥2,586 million [82.5%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen May 31, 2021 115.07 - May 31, 2020 123.18 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of May 31, 2021 141,427 77,736 55.0 As of February 28, 2021 136,558 76,283 55.9 (Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2021: ¥77,736 million As of February 28, 2021: ¥76,283 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st quarter- 2nd quarter- 3rd quarter- Year-end Total end end end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended - 40.00 - 46.00 86.00 February 28, 2021 Fiscal year ending - February 28, 2022 Fiscal year ending 43.00 - 43.00 86.00 February 28, 2022 (Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None