Belc : (DELAYED)Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP] July 8, 2022 Company name: Belc CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 9974 URL: https://www.belc.jp Representative: Issei Harashima, President and Representative Director Contact: Hideo Ueda, Senior Managing Director; Associate GM of Compliance Office; Responsible for Finance and Accounting Department and Operations Support Department, and in charge of Legal Affairs Phone: +81-49-287-0111 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 12, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Not available Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (March 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Operating income Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % May 31, 2022 74,050 - 2,986 - 3,120 (12.1) 2,078 (13.5) May 31, 2021 73,369 3.8 3,341 (21.9) 3,551 (20.8) 2,401 (6.6) (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended May 31, 2022: ¥2,086 million [(13.5)%] Three months ended May 31, 2021: ¥2,412 million [(6.7)%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen May 31, 2022 99.59 - May 31, 2021 115.07 - (Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29) and other related accounting standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023. While the above consolidated operating results reflect the application of these accounting standards, changes from the previous corresponding period for operating income and operating profit are not provided as the figures for the previous fiscal year were prepared using a different accounting process. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of May 31, 2022 152,213 84,554 55.6 As of February 28, 2022 153,214 83,650 54.6 (Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥84,554 million As of February 28, 2022: ¥83,650 million (Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29) and other related accounting standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023. The figures for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 reflect the application of these accounting standards.

2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st quarter- 2nd quarter- 3rd quarter- Year-end Total end end end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended - 43.00 - 47.00 90.00 February 28, 2022 Fiscal year ending - February 28, 2023 Fiscal year ending 45.00 - 45.00 90.00 February 28, 2023 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Profit attributable Basic earnings Operating income Operating profit Ordinary profit to owners of per share parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 296,166 - 13,193 - 13,223 (4.8) 8,850 (3.7) 424.14 (Notes) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29) and other related accounting standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023. While the above forecast reflect the application of these accounting standards, changes from the previous corresponding period for operating income and operating profit are not provided as the figures for the previous fiscal year were prepared using a different accounting process.

* Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: -

Excluded: - Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None (Note) For the details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 8. (4) Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares) 1) Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): May 31, 2022: 20,867,800 shares February 28, 2022: 20,867,800 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: May 31, 2022: 1,287 shares February 28, 2022: 1,287 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year): Three months ended May 31, 2022: 20,866,513 shares Three months ended May 31, 2021: 20,866,647 shares These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly reviews by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecasts and other notes

The business outlook and other forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. Actual financial results, etc. may significantly vary from these forecasts due to various factors. For the assumptions used in the above financial results forecasts and other related matters, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 3.

Table of Contents - Attachments 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review ........................ 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results .................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position .................................................................................................... 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements .. 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes ...................................................... 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ........................................................................................... 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ................................... 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income ................................................................................. 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ....................................................... 7 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................... 8 (Notes on going concern assumption) ......................................................................................... 8 (Notes in case of significant changes in shareholders' equity) .................................................... 8 (Changes in accounting policies) ................................................................................................. 8 (Changes in presentation) ............................................................................................................ 9 (Additional information) ............................................................................................................. 9 1