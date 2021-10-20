Belden : 3 Ways We Support & Advocate for the Wireless Industry

In addition to the heroic work of medical teams, some people may say that digital and wireless technologies also played an important role in keeping things going during the pandemic.

Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) International Wireless Industry Consortium™ (IWPC) NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association Finally, we also want to show our support for safety standards that ensure the continued well-being of tower and communications infrastructure personnel-which is why we became members of NATE. Without these important workers, reliable in-building wireless wouldn't be possible. Serving as a unified voice for tower and communications infrastructure construction, service and maintenance companies, the association's objective is to educate the public, government agencies and Congress on policy priorities and safe standards and practices while facilitating effective safety training. We're excited to be part of this culture of safety, which is dedicated to sending every tower worker home without harm at the end of the day. Seamlessly Connecting Your In-Building Wireless Systems Innovations like 5G, Because of this innovation, the country was able to monitor crowds and virus spread. Wireless robots were deployed to safely disinfect spaces and transport food and medical supplies. Automation was made possible in manufacturing environments to keep workers on the job to produce goods while maintaining social distancing. Virtual education and telehealth became commonplace. And much of this was made possible because of in-building wireless . Throughout our 120 years of experience, Belden has seen technology adoption continually advance to support new applications and uses like these. As this happens, wireless infrastructure solutions need to adapt as well. In-building wireless technology has never been more important than it is today-and its value will only continue to grow. To make sure we're always in the know about wireless infrastructure and deployment so we can pass information on to you, Belden became proud members of three wireless associations this year. WIA represents the carriers, infrastructure providers and professional services firms that own and manage the 130,000+ telecommunications facilities throughout the world. We're excited to join them in their quest to promote responsible deployment of wireless infrastructure across the United States to enable wireless broadband everywhere. WIA is also a strong advocate of educating lawmakers on the role of wireless network and infrastructure operators, advancing policies that speed up wireless broadband deployment and improving education, quality of work and safety in the telecommunications industry-all initiatives that Belden stands behind as well. This fall, we spent a week at WIA's Connectivity Expo , where we answered questions about 5G and in-building wireless infrastructure. We also joined CBRE, ADRF and Connectivity Wireless in a session about improving in-building connectivity in a 5G world. IWPC acknowledges and addresses the significant and growing knowledge gap between the wireless industry's original system specifiers (carriers, operators and government agencies, for example) and OEMs and their suppliers. Original system specifiers are focused on their core businesses: They're busy working to meet customer expectations and creating differentiators in their market with new products and services. This doesn't leave much time to evaluate new technologies available from the supplier community that will impact decision-making. Similarly, OEMs are busy working on product development, which means they put the evaluation of new technology on the back burner. Meanwhile, suppliers find it difficult to identify the needs of wireless OEMs and original system specifiers further up the supply chain. And even though suppliers are often at conferences and tradeshows, OEMs and original system specifiers don't always have time to attend and learn from these experts. Because these three groups aren't working together as closely as they could to share ideas, it can lead to higher costs and slower time to market for everyone. To close this gap, the IWPC aims to provide timely, unbiased, objective and ongoing visibility into the needs of the wireless industry at all levels. Its goal is to facilitate knowledge-capital collaboration and real-time insight into vital technology so that companies have a go-to resource to identify new markets, products and service opportunities. We, too, believe that open, interactive communication and collaboration up and down the supply chain can lead to better results for everyone, so we're proud to join the IWPC community to build connections with knowledgeable experts in all things wireless.Finally, we also want to show our support for safety standards that ensure the continued well-being of tower and communications infrastructure personnel-which is why we became members of NATE. Without these important workers, reliable in-building wireless wouldn't be possible. Serving as a unified voice for tower and communications infrastructure construction, service and maintenance companies, the association's objective is to educate the public, government agencies and Congress on policy priorities and safe standards and practices while facilitating effective safety training. We're excited to be part of this culture of safety, which is dedicated to sending every tower worker home without harm at the end of the day.Innovations like 5G, CBRS , private LTE and Wi-Fi 6/ Wi-Fi 6E are supporting explosions in wireless access, traffic and devices. Because they can coexist to offer high throughput, low latency and high capacity, every wireless situation is unique-which means your cabling and connectivity infrastructure should be, too. We understand how these dynamic wireless environments operate, and we're nimble enough to work shoulder to shoulder with you during wireless projects. Belden has been supporting communications systems for 120 years, designing and manufacturing cable for all industries. We sit on the committees that set standards for the future . Our solutions adapt to the next generation of technology-whatever it brings. What we build today will support your technology far down the road. To learn more about our infrastructure solutions for in-building wireless, start here