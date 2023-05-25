Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on July 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

