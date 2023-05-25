Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Belden Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDC   US0774541066

BELDEN INC.

(BDC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:24:48 2023-05-25 am EDT
86.34 USD   +1.62%
11:15aBelden Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.05 a Share, Payable July 6 to Shareholders of Record June 15
MT
11:02aBelden Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/24Belden Launches Solutions to Enable Device Commissioning and Provide Advanced Cybersecurity; Releases include additions to Belden's PROVIZE Network Planning, Commissioning and Management Suite
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/25/2023 | 11:02am EDT
The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on July 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 743 M - -
Net income 2023 267 M - -
Net Debt 2023 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 0,24%
Capitalization 3 615 M 3 615 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart BELDEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Belden Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 84,96 $
Average target price 106,25 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashish Chand President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Parks Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Chairman
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Judy L. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELDEN INC.18.53%3 615
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.62%198 279
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.04%47 561
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.16.37%43 536
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.61.44%41 717
NOKIA OYJ-13.87%22 337
