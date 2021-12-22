Log in
Belden Germany Certified as Great Place to Work

12/22/2021 | 08:04am EST
Company exceeds market benchmark in all five categories of the Trust Index

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, announced Belden Germany has earned Great Place to Work® Certification for the second consecutive year.

The honor of Great Place to Work certification is given to companies whose employees display a high degree of trust in their organization’s practices and take pride in its high performing culture. 76% of the employees surveyed called Belden Germany a Great Place to Work, and the company exceeded the benchmarks in all five categories of the Great Place to Work survey Trust Index.

“We’ve worked very diligently to create a workplace where our teams feel valued and heard,” EMEA Talent Specialist Andrea Haug said. “This award is something our entire team can be proud of because it’s a reflection of the culture they help create every day.”

Certification from the Great Place to Work® Institute is a global gold standard in workplace culture assessment and recognition, as it is based on a stringent evaluation process including independent audits and a survey of all associates. Each year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries participate in the Great Place to Work assessment to benchmark their performance and develop action plans for improvement.

“We celebrate the achievement of our team in Germany and remain committed to using valuable input we’ve gained from the certification process to create even better work environments for our employees throughout the world,” Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer Dean McKenna said.

Belden Germany joins the company’s Cekan, Denmark, Venlo, Netherlands and India locations that also earned Great Place to Work certification this year.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals, and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.


© Business Wire 2021
