Belden : Helping Circa Resort & Casino Change the Power Distribu...

And that's exactly what Derek and Greg Stevens (known as the "D Brothers" from Detroit) envisioned more than six years ago when they started talking about a standout new facility called Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas.
The city is filled with casinos and other world-class entertainment, but the D Brothers wanted to create an experience unlike any other Las Vegas casino or resort. From check-in to check-out, they wanted everything about the site to attract visitors to the market.
When the casino opened its doors in October 2020-followed a few months later by the unveiling of the venue's 512 hotel rooms-Circa Resort & Casino became downtown Las Vegas' first ground-up hotel-casino in more than 40 years.
For example: Because unobstructed views were crucial to many components of the project, including Stadium Swim, all infrastructure had to be hidden with no utility poles for Wi-Fi connectivity. And, instead of using dedicated AC power, they wanted to use Digital Electricity™ (DE) as the backbone power distribution infrastructure. This would reduce energy use and create an intelligent building where all systems-from lights and switches to in-room climate control and wireless access points-could be controlled and managed remotely.
Created by VoltServer, DE is a groundbreaking new way to distribute power. Derek and Greg Stevens would be frontrunners in using the technology as the backbone for power distribution. This approach called for a cabling and connectivity partner that was willing to think outside the box-and one that was familiar and comfortable with Digital Electricity.
That partner was Belden. Our Digital Electricity™ Cables support the venue's backbone power distribution infrastructure, safely extending DE over the longest distances possible. In many cases-including at Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas-networks utilizing DE can be installed by low-voltage technicians instead of electricians (similar to PoE cables), saving time and money.
Amid all the innovative technology being rolled out, Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas also had a firm timeline they couldn't miss. To save installation and termination time, installers relied on Belden's REVConnect® Connectivity system. Its unique core and cap allowed them to finish 95% of the termination without needing to know whether a jack, plug or coupler would be used. It also allowed apprentices and new installers to complete mission-critical work after only a few minutes of training-without installation problems or anyone needing to check their work.
REVConnect also became an unexpected lifesaver during COVID-19-a surprising obstacle that appeared toward the end of the project. Cable installers were able to complete their work to a certain point and then vacate the site so painters and other contractors could come in. The trades never had to cross paths or work side by side.
As a result, Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas opened nearly two months ahead of schedule-in October 2020-in the middle of a pandemic. During a time when the city needed new jobs, the owners were proud to bring 1,500 new jobs to Las Vegas faster.
"Having an owner, consultant and manufacturer that were ready to change the power distribution paradigm in this market vertical has been a gamechanger," says Ken Hydzik, director of sales for VoltServer. "We're already seeing substantial interest on the Strip considering this same Digital Electricity model."
In addition to lower utility bills, the use of Digital Electricity and Belden's DE Cables (instead of dedicated AC power) led to construction cost savings of between $2 million and $3 million.
To learn more about this project-and see some stunning pictures of the venue-read the Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas case study.