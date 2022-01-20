Belden : Helping Circa Resort & Casino Change the Power Distribu...

It takes courage to step out and try something new-something no one else has ever done before.

And that's exactly what Derek and Greg Stevens (known as the "D Brothers" from Detroit) envisioned more than six years ago when they started talking about a standout new facility called Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas.

The city is filled with casinos and other world-class entertainment, but the D Brothers wanted to create an experience unlike any other Las Vegas casino or resort. From check-in to check-out, they wanted everything about the site to attract visitors to the market.

When the casino opened its doors in October 2020-followed a few months later by the unveiling of the venue's 512 hotel rooms-Circa Resort & Casino became downtown Las Vegas' first ground-up hotel-casino in more than 40 years.

It brings many extravagant amenities to guests:

A strict, adults-only environment

An aqua theater called Stadium Swim, featuring a 40 ft by 143 ft high-def screen, six pools, swim-up bars, cabanas, daybeds and chaise lounges across three cascading levels

The world's longest bar west of the Mississippi

The world's largest sportsbook

A transportation hub designed for rideshare traffic

But the owners didn't want to stand out only when it came to amenities-they wanted to apply their ingenuity to every aspect of the property.