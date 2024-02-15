Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, today announced the release of its PROVIZE Suite. A robust network management software suite, PROVIZE Suite includes the PROVIZE Planner network planning and configuration solution and PROVIZE Explorer, which simplifies commissioning of Belden devices.

As networks scale up, industrial organizations need solutions that mitigate escalating complexity. With the PROVIZE Suite, organizations gain a single, intuitive interface that empowers them to design networks, validate their designs’ viability, gain accurate bills of materials (BOMs) and configure Belden devices – all in one place. PROVIZE Planner software delivers drag-and-drop network planning that lets users easily design configurations based on network intents. PROVIZE Explorer detects devices that have not been commissioned and allows users to verify security certifications and establish passwords and Internet protocol version 4 (IPv4) addresses for multiple devices at one time.

PROVIZE Suite provides powerful benefits, such as:

“In developing the PROVIZE Suite, we’ve emphasized creating software that offers rich functionality with an intuitive user experience,” said Sina Mueller, Product Specialist at Belden. “With PROVIZE Planner, users can design networks and validate configurations at their desks and gain auto-generated bills of materials, saving time and reducing costs. PROVIZE Explorer provides fast commissioning of Belden devices and easy access to Hirschmann device interfaces to maximize efficiency.”

The PROVIZE Suite introduces new value-added features, including user experience (UX) enhancements for both products, port planning functionality and Command Line Interface (CLI) templates for streamlining the configuration of planned devices and subnet configuration in PROVIZE Planner, as well as configuration of multiple initial IPv4 assignments in PROVIZE Explorer.

For more information on the new PROVIZE Suite, please visit: https://www.belden.com/products/Industrial-Networking-Cybersecurity/Software-Solutions/PROVIZE-Suite

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

