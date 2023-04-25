Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Belden Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDC   US0774541066

BELDEN INC.

(BDC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-24 pm EDT
79.55 USD   +0.51%
08:36aBelden Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
04/13Belden to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 3
BU
04/12Belden's Third Customer Innovation Center Opens in Shanghai, China
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belden Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

04/25/2023 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communication details the first-year progress made toward the company’s 2025 goals

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has released its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. This comprehensive overview details the status of the work that’s underway, indicating that Belden is on track with its progress toward the 2025 ESG goals the company announced in April 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005163/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Belden’s ESG program is an intentional part of our strategy because we care about the greater impact Belden has on the world, our team and the communities where we operate,” said Leah Tate, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “We’ve had a longstanding reputation for doing business in a responsible and ethical manner, and it’s exciting and fulfilling to see our advancement in all areas of ESG. This process also helps us to uncover opportunities for improvement, while celebrating the amazing work of the teams who are creating innovative programs and solutions to support it. Every Belden employee contributes to helping us meet our goals, and I couldn’t be more proud of the team for their commitment to this work.”

The 2022 ESG Report restates Belden’s 2025 ESG goals and provides a narrative detailing the initiatives underway. A full chart of data is included in the report, as well as a tracker showing the measurable progress toward goals in each area. Specifically, goals related to delivery of unconscious bias training, graduations from Belden’s internship and early career leadership program, participation in company wellness programs, and responsible supply chain sourcing are reported to be ahead of schedule. Other goals, such as greenhouse gas emissions, waste diversion, use of recyclable and reusable materials in packaging, filling positions with talent developed from within, and 100% code of conduct understanding are shown to be on track for achievement by 2025.

The report also includes information regarding global organizations and initiatives that Belden has joined over the last year which align with the company’s goals and values while allowing for a broader community of perspectives in the company’s ESG work. This includes Belden’s recommitment to the UN Global Compact, the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, the Responsible Business Alliance and the United Nations Caring for Climate Pledge.

“The ideals of ESG have always been important to Belden, which is why so many in the organization have embraced our goals and driven the progress we’re announcing in our first ESG report,” said Ashish Chand, President and CEO. “I’ve seen examples around the world, and in facilities of all sizes where we’re making great strides in renewable energy, reducing waste in our packaging, and welcoming employees to events to support their wellbeing. We’re building great talent and promoting from within, nurturing the next generation of leaders, and operating according to the highest ethics and standards. We’ll continue to learn from our experiences and reach the goals we’ve set out to accomplish due to the hard work and dedication of Belden teams everywhere.”

To download the report, or learn more about Belden’s 2025 ESG goals, please visit the Belden ESG website.

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BELDEN INC.
08:36aBelden Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
04/13Belden to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 3
BU
04/12Belden's Third Customer Innovation Center Opens in Shanghai, China
BU
03/31Belden Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/31Belden Appoints Vivie “YY” Lee to Board of Directors
BU
03/31Belden Inc. Announces Appointment of Vivie YY Lee as Director and Member of the Audit C..
CI
03/28Belden Joins the Safer Building Coalition to Help U.S. Buildings Improve Emergency Comm..
BU
03/21Belden Joins Responsible Business Alliance to Support Environmental, Social and Governa..
BU
03/17Belden Releases First UL-Certified Hybrid Cable for Fault-Managed Power Class 4 Circuit..
BU
03/17Belden Releases First UL-Certified Hybrid Cable for Fault-Managed Power Class 4 Circuit..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELDEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 688 M - -
Net income 2023 271 M - -
Net Debt 2023 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 0,25%
Capitalization 3 383 M 3 383 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart BELDEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Belden Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 79,55 $
Average target price 102,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashish Chand President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Parks Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Chairman
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Judy L. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELDEN INC.10.08%3 383
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.52%194 101
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.99.67%52 798
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.13.85%49 135
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.29.02%47 969
ZTE CORPORATION47.06%24 458
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer