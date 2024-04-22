Across environmental, social and governance pillars, Belden continues to make strides toward accomplishing its 2025 goals

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, recently released its annual ESG report, highlighting the company’s key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments.

This newly published annual report showcases Belden’s ESG investments and its team’s drive to meet and exceed ESG goals. Detailing 12 clearly defined objectives to be accomplished by 2025, Belden reports on its momentum toward meeting these measures. As goals are met early, they are expanded upon. The report also highlights other initiatives that have a positive impact on the environment, employees and local communities.

The newly published report emphasizes Belden’s focus on and commitment to minimizing its environmental impact, from investing in green energy and minimizing waste to conserving water. A critical component of the company’s environmental strategy is to reduce greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions. Belden has prioritized more than 200 emission-reduction projects across the world. Already, the organization has seen impactful reductions due to these initiatives and has further expanded its goal for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions substantially this year.

Other key initiatives are also covered in the report, such as the company’s wellness program, volunteer initiatives, an enhanced DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) strategy, a robust data security program and efforts to ensure responsible sourcing throughout the supply chain.

Additionally, recognition earned by Belden and its employees throughout the year are highlighted in the report, including:

Board of Director Diane Brink being honored by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD)

Teams in Suzhou, China, and Pune, India, being recognized at the ESG Business Awards for their use of green energy and implementation of recycling projects

The company being recognized and certified as a Great Place to Work® in 17 countries

“We are proud to release our annual ESG report and share the work we have accomplished over the past year,” says Senior Vice President of Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and Leader of Belden’s ESG program Brian Anderson. “Continuous improvement in ESG is incredibly important and part of our business strategy. I am inspired by the teams I work with on these initiatives; their passion and innovation are evident in everything they do. It is exciting to see our ESG program build momentum, and I know we are just getting started.”

Belden announced its ESG program in 2022, along with clear goals to be accomplished by 2025. While Belden has always prioritized ethical and responsible operations, establishing a formal ESG program allows it to intentionally prioritize positive impacts on the environment, employees, customers and communities in which it operates.

To read the report and learn more about Belden’s ESG program, visit belden.com/resources/sustainability.

