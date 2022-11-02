Belden Reports Strong Results and Record EPS for Third Quarter 2022

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, today reported fiscal third quarter 2022 results for the period ended October 2, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022

Revenues for the quarter totaled $670 million, increasing $65 million, or 11%, compared to $605 million in the year-ago period. Net income was $104 million, compared to $44 million in the year-ago period. Net income as a percentage of revenue was 15.5%, compared to 7.3% in the year-ago period. Net income in the quarter included a $38 million pre-tax gain on the sale of an asset. EPS totaled a quarterly record $2.35, compared to $0.97 in the third quarter 2021.

Adjusted revenues for the quarter totaled $670 million, increasing $65 million, or 11%, compared to $605 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was $118 million, increasing $17 million, or 17%, compared to $101 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.6%, compared to 16.7% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was a quarterly record $1.77, increasing 33% compared to $1.33 in the third quarter 2021. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix to this release.

Roel Vestjens, President and CEO of Belden Inc., said, “I am pleased with our third quarter performance and the strong execution by our global teams to meet the needs of our customers and deliver record quarterly EPS. Revenues increased organically by 15% in the third quarter. Once again, the strength was broad-based, with each of our businesses growing organically, demonstrating the strength and strategic positioning of our portfolio. Despite facing continued inflationary pressures, we delivered strong profitability, with expanded margins and 33% Adjusted EPS growth. Additionally, we continued to return capital to shareholders, while ending the quarter with net leverage of 1.1x.”

Outlook

“As a result of another strong quarter and an improved outlook for the fourth quarter, we are increasing our full-year 2022 guidance. Our full-year revenue guidance now reflects expected organic revenue growth of 15% to 16%, up from 12% to 13% in our prior guidance. The macroeconomic environment remains very dynamic with considerable uncertainties, including volatile foreign exchange rates and commodity prices. However, we have significant levels of customer backlog, and we continue to gain momentum with our strategic growth initiatives. We remain confident in our ability to support our customers, create value for our shareholders, and deliver at least $8.00 of adjusted EPS by 2025,” said Mr. Vestjens.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2022 revenues to be $635 - $650 million. Compared to third quarter 2022 revenues, the Company expects fourth quarter 2022 revenues to be lower due to a stronger U.S. dollar and typical seasonal patterns.

For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company now expects revenues to be $2.583 - $2.598 billion, compared to prior guidance of $2.520 - $2.550 billion. The full-year revenue guidance now reflects expected organic growth of 15% - 16%, compared to prior guidance of 12% to 13%.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2022 GAAP EPS to be $1.27 - $1.37. For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company now expects GAAP EPS to be $5.89 - $5.99, compared to prior guidance of $4.67 - $4.87.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EPS to be $1.60 - $1.70. For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company now expects adjusted EPS to be $6.27 - $6.37, compared to prior guidance of $5.90 - $6.10. The full-year adjusted EPS guidance now represents growth of 32% to 34%.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss results of the quarter. The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at https://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 800-458-4121 with confirmation code 7787011. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

Net Income, Earnings per Share (EPS), and Net Leverage

All references to net income and EPS within this earnings release refer to income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders, respectively. Net leverage is calculated as (A) total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by (B) the sum of trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA plus trailing twelve months stock-based compensation expense.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that reflect certain adjustments the Company makes to provide insight into operating results. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this release and have been published to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.belden.com.

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 670,491 $ 604,761 $ 1,947,413 $ 1,689,301 Cost of sales (431,845 ) (401,384 ) (1,277,602 ) (1,125,387 ) Gross profit 238,646 203,377 669,811 563,914 Selling, general and administrative expenses (110,478 ) (95,337 ) (318,747 ) (269,542 ) Research and development expenses (26,306 ) (23,235 ) (75,751 ) (68,110 ) Amortization of intangibles (10,105 ) (7,780 ) (28,099 ) (22,945 ) Asset impairments — (2,288 ) — (9,283 ) Gain on sale of asset 37,891 — 37,891 — Operating income 129,648 74,737 285,105 194,034 Interest expense, net (9,883 ) (16,251 ) (35,570 ) (46,632 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (5,715 ) (6,392 ) (5,715 ) Non-operating pension benefit 26 992 2,296 3,121 Income from continuing operations before taxes 119,791 53,763 245,439 144,808 Income tax expense (16,104 ) (9,799 ) (39,014 ) (26,433 ) Income from continuing operations 103,687 43,964 206,425 118,375 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (2,647 ) (3,685 ) (4,345 ) Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax (5,366 ) — (9,933 ) — Net income 98,321 41,317 192,807 114,030 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 27 53 111 336 Net income attributable to Belden stockholders $ 98,294 $ 41,264 $ 192,696 $ 113,694 Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 43,466 44,851 44,181 44,762 Diluted 44,063 45,425 44,810 45,242 Basic income (loss) per share attributable to Belden stockholders: Continuing operations $ 2.38 $ 0.98 $ 4.67 $ 2.64 Discontinued operations — (0.06 ) (0.08 ) (0.10 ) Disposal of discontinued operations (0.12 ) — (0.22 ) — Net income $ 2.26 $ 0.92 $ 4.36 $ 2.54 Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to Belden stockholders: Continuing operations $ 2.35 $ 0.97 $ 4.60 $ 2.61 Discontinued operations — (0.06 ) (0.08 ) (0.10 ) Disposal of discontinued operations (0.12 ) — (0.22 ) — Net income $ 2.23 $ 0.91 $ 4.30 $ 2.51 Common stock dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Enterprise Solutions Industrial Automation Solutions Total Segments (In thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended October 2, 2022 Segment Revenues $ 319,201 $ 351,290 $ 670,491 Segment EBITDA 46,110 71,055 117,165 Segment EBITDA margin 14.4 % 20.2 % 17.5 % Depreciation expense 6,020 5,827 11,847 Amortization of intangibles 4,512 5,593 10,105 Amortization of software development intangible assets 8 860 868 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 2,702 1,858 4,560 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures (2,537 ) 514 (2,023 ) For the three months ended October 3, 2021 Segment Revenues $ 286,231 $ 319,032 $ 605,263 Segment EBITDA 40,411 59,947 100,358 Segment EBITDA margin 14.1 % 18.8 % 16.6 % Depreciation expense 5,280 5,306 10,586 Amortization of intangibles 4,427 3,353 7,780 Amortization of software development intangible assets 20 414 434 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 3,381 947 4,328 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures (713 ) 890 177 Asset impairments — 2,288 2,288 For the nine months ended October 2, 2022 Segment Revenues $ 895,075 $ 1,052,338 $ 1,947,413 Segment EBITDA 118,818 206,643 325,461 Segment EBITDA margin 13.3 % 19.6 % 16.7 % Depreciation expense 17,214 17,229 34,443 Amortization of intangibles 13,051 15,048 28,099 Amortization of software development intangible assets 52 2,804 2,856 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 7,605 6,535 14,140 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures (3,095 ) 1,648 (1,447 ) For the nine months ended October 3, 2021 Segment Revenues $ 780,114 $ 910,538 $ 1,690,652 Segment EBITDA 104,703 163,022 267,725 Segment EBITDA margin 13.4 % 17.9 % 15.8 % Depreciation expense 16,015 15,956 31,971 Amortization of intangibles 13,202 9,743 22,945 Amortization of software development intangible assets 72 1,093 1,165 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 7,797 4,742 12,539 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures (7,052 ) 2,767 (4,285 ) Asset impairments — 9,283 9,283

BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 (In thousands) Total Segment Revenues $ 670,491 $ 605,263 $ 1,947,413 $ 1,690,652 Adjustments related to acquisitions — (502 ) — (1,351 ) Consolidated revenues $ 670,491 $ 604,761 $ 1,947,413 $ 1,689,301 Total Segment EBITDA $ 117,165 $ 100,358 $ 325,461 $ 267,725 Total non-operating pension benefit 26 992 2,296 3,121 Non-operating pension settlement loss 954 — 954 — Eliminations (51 ) (28 ) (156 ) (73 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) 118,094 101,322 328,555 270,773 Depreciation expense (11,847 ) (10,586 ) (34,443 ) (31,971 ) Amortization of intangibles (10,105 ) (7,780 ) (28,099 ) (22,945 ) Interest expense, net (9,883 ) (16,251 ) (35,570 ) (46,632 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs (4,560 ) (4,328 ) (14,140 ) (12,539 ) Non-operating pension settlement loss (954 ) — (954 ) — Amortization of software development intangible assets (868 ) (434 ) (2,856 ) (1,165 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (5,715 ) (6,392 ) (5,715 ) Asset impairments — (2,288 ) — (9,283 ) Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 2,023 (177 ) 1,447 4,285 Gain on sale of asset 37,891 — 37,891 — Income from continuing operations before taxes $ 119,791 $ 53,763 $ 245,439 $ 144,808

(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional information.

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) October 2, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 547,466 $ 641,563 Receivables, net 436,715 383,444 Inventories, net 351,440 345,203 Other current assets 48,987 58,283 Current assets of discontinued operations — 449,402 Total current assets 1,384,608 1,877,895 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 332,458 343,564 Operating lease right-of-use assets 69,940 75,571 Goodwill 848,506 821,448 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 243,916 238,155 Deferred income taxes 29,702 31,486 Other long-lived assets 51,366 29,558 $ 2,960,496 $ 3,417,677 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 297,759 $ 377,765 Accrued liabilities 247,743 278,108 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 99,079 Total current liabilities 545,502 754,952 Long-term debt 1,045,348 1,459,991 Postretirement benefits 96,608 120,997 Deferred income taxes 59,124 49,027 Long-term operating lease liabilities 56,333 61,967 Other long-term liabilities 22,907 14,661 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 503 503 Additional paid-in capital 822,488 833,627 Retained earnings 691,722 505,717 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 37,126 (70,566 ) Treasury stock (418,029 ) (313,994 ) Total Belden stockholders’ equity 1,133,810 955,287 Noncontrolling interests 864 795 Total stockholders’ equity 1,134,674 956,082 $ 2,960,496 $ 3,417,677

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 192,807 $ 114,030 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 65,730 65,028 Share-based compensation 18,438 18,242 Loss on disposal of discontinued operations 9,934 — Loss on debt extinguishment 6,392 5,715 Asset impairments — 9,283 Gain on sale of asset (37,891 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of currency exchange rate changes, acquired businesses and disposals: Receivables (42,808 ) (128,997 ) Inventories (11,393 ) (58,900 ) Accounts payable (65,584 ) 73,740 Accrued liabilities (41,247 ) 17,796 Income taxes (2,347 ) 5,159 Other assets 4,269 (1,794 ) Other liabilities (17,500 ) (17,383 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 78,800 101,919 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of cash sold 334,574 10,798 Proceeds from disposal of assets 43,534 3,249 Purchase of intangible assets — (3,650 ) Capital expenditures (50,250 ) (55,569 ) Cash used for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (104,481 ) (73,749 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 223,377 (118,921 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under borrowing arrangements (230,639 ) (360,304 ) Payments under share repurchase program (136,336 ) — Cash dividends paid (6,762 ) (6,740 ) Withholding tax payments for share-based payment awards (6,534 ) (2,103 ) Payments under financing lease obligations (123 ) (3,116 ) Debt issuance costs paid — (7,785 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,717 — Borrowings under credit arrangements — 356,010 Net cash used for financing activities (376,677 ) (24,038 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (21,791 ) (3,201 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (96,291 ) (44,241 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 643,757 501,994 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 547,466 $ 457,753

The Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement includes the results of discontinued operations up to the disposal date, February 22, 2022.

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as the adjustment of acquired inventory to fair value, and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of businesses and assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains (losses) on debt extinguishment; certain gains (losses) from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements. When we calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of pre-tax profitability.

We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide important insights into underlying trends in the business and how management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an example, we adjust for acquisition-related expenses, such as amortization of intangibles and impacts of fair value adjustments because they generally are not related to the acquired business' core business performance. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight.

Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP revenues $ 670,491 $ 604,761 $ 1,947,413 $ 1,689,301 Adjustments related to acquisitions — 502 — 1,351 Adjusted revenues $ 670,491 $ 605,263 $ 1,947,413 $ 1,690,652 GAAP gross profit $ 238,646 $ 203,377 $ 669,811 $ 563,914 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 2,796 2,943 8,771 4,306 Amortization of software development intangible assets 868 434 2,856 1,165 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 514 890 1,648 3,701 Adjusted gross profit $ 242,824 $ 207,644 $ 683,086 $ 573,086 GAAP gross profit margin 35.6 % 33.6 % 34.4 % 33.4 % Adjusted gross profit margin 36.2 % 34.3 % 35.1 % 33.9 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ (110,478 ) $ (95,337 ) $ (318,747 ) $ (269,542 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 1,764 1,385 5,369 8,233 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures (2,537 ) (713 ) (3,095 ) (7,986 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ (111,251 ) $ (94,665 ) $ (316,473 ) $ (269,295 ) GAAP and adjusted research and development expenses $ (26,306 ) $ (23,235 ) $ (75,751 ) $ (68,110 ) GAAP income from continuing operations $ 103,687 $ 43,964 $ 206,425 $ 118,375 Income tax expense 16,104 9,799 39,014 26,433 Interest expense, net 9,883 16,251 35,570 46,632 Non-operating pension settlement loss 954 — 954 — Loss on debt extinguishment — 5,715 6,392 5,715 Total non-operating adjustments 26,941 31,765 81,930 78,780 Amortization of intangible assets 10,105 7,780 28,099 22,945 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 4,560 4,328 14,140 12,539 Amortization of software development intangible assets 868 434 2,856 1,165 Asset impairments — 2,288 — 9,283 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures (2,023 ) 177 (1,447 ) (4,285 ) Gain on sale of asset (37,891 ) — (37,891 ) — Total operating income adjustments (24,381 ) 15,007 5,757 41,647 Depreciation expense 11,847 10,586 34,443 31,971 Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,094 $ 101,322 $ 328,555 $ 270,773 GAAP income from continuing operations margin 15.5 % 7.3 % 10.6 % 7.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.6 % 16.7 % 16.9 % 16.0 % GAAP income from continuing operations $ 103,687 $ 43,964 $ 206,425 $ 118,375 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 27 53 111 336 GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Belden stockholders $ 103,660 $ 43,911 $ 206,314 $ 118,039 GAAP income from continuing operations $ 103,687 $ 43,964 $ 206,425 $ 118,375 Plus: Operating income adjustments from above (24,381 ) 15,007 5,757 41,647 Plus: Non-operating pension settlement loss 954 — 954 — Plus: Loss on debt extinguishment — 5,715 6,392 5,715 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 27 53 111 336 Less: Tax effect of adjustments above 2,121 4,042 10,360 9,360 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Belden stockholders $ 78,112 $ 60,591 $ 209,057 $ 156,041 GAAP income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 2.35 $ 0.97 $ 4.60 $ 2.61 Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 1.77 $ 1.33 $ 4.67 $ 3.45 GAAP and adjusted diluted weighted average shares 44,063 45,425 44,810 45,242

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

We define free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash from operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures net of the proceeds from the disposal of assets. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding our ability to generate cash from business operations that is available for acquisitions and other investments, service of debt principal, dividends and share repurchases. We use free cash flow, as defined, as one financial measure to monitor and evaluate performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only in conjunction with financial measures reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Our definition of free cash flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 (In thousands) GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 87,381 $ 74,982 $ 78,800 $ 101,919 Capital expenditures (19,240 ) (24,703 ) (50,250 ) (55,569 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 42,110 — 43,534 3,249 Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 110,251 $ 50,279 $ 72,084 $ 49,599

BELDEN INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 2022 Guidance Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 (In thousands) GAAP income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $5.89 - $5.99 $1.27 - $1.37 Amortization of intangible assets 0.71 0.19 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 0.37 0.11 Loss from debt extinguishment 0.11 — Gain on sale of asset (0.81) — Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures — 0.03 Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $6.27 - $6.37 $1.60 - $1.70

Our guidance is based upon information currently available regarding events and conditions that will impact our future operating results. In particular, our results are subject to the factors listed under "Forward-Looking Statements" in this release. In addition, our actual results are likely to be impacted by other additional events for which information is not available, such as asset impairments, adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures, severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs, gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of assets, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations, and other gains (losses) related to events or conditions that are not yet known. Such information is not available for our 2025 fiscal year, and therefore we are unable to estimate 2025 GAAP income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any statements made by us concerning the subject matter of this release may contain forward-looking statements, including our expectations for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. Forward-looking statements also include any statements regarding future financial performance (including revenues, expenses, earnings, margins, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures and financial condition), plans and objectives, and related assumptions. In some cases these statements are identifiable through the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “guide,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including, without limitation: the impact of disruptions in the global supply chain, including the inability to obtain raw materials and components in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms; the lack of certainty as to the duration and magnitude of the impact of COVID-19 and the economic recovery from that impact; foreign and domestic political, economic and other uncertainties, including changes in currency exchange rates; the impact of a challenging global economy or a downturn in served markets; the inability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions in furtherance of the Company’s strategic plan; difficulty in forecasting revenue due to the unpredictable timing of orders related to customer projects as well as the impacts of channel inventory; inflation and changes in the price and availability of raw materials leading to higher input and labor costs; the inability to execute and realize the expected benefits from strategic initiatives (including revenue growth, cost control, and productivity improvement programs); the inability to retain key employees; the increased influence of chief information officers on purchasing decisions; disruptions in the Company’s information systems including due to cyber-attacks leading to exposures of personally identifiable information; changes in tax laws and variability in the Company’s quarterly and annual effective tax rates; the competitiveness of the global markets in which we operate; the presence of substitute products in the marketplace; the increased prevalence of cloud computing; the inability of the Company to develop and introduce new products and competitive responses to our products; the inability to achieve our strategic priorities in emerging markets; the impact of changes in global tariffs and trade agreements; volatility in credit and foreign exchange markets; the presence of activists proposing certain actions by the Company; perceived or actual product failures; risks related to the use of open source software; disruption of, or changes in, the Company’s key distribution channels; assertions that the Company violates the intellectual property of others and the ownership of intellectual property by competitors and others that prevents the use of that intellectual property by the Company; the impact of regulatory requirements and other legal compliance issues; the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and the resulting impact on financial performance; disruptions and increased costs attendant to collective bargaining groups and other labor matters; and other factors.

For a more complete discussion of risk factors, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2022. Although the content of this release represents our best judgment as of the date of this report based on information currently available and reasonable assumptions, we give no assurances that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Deviations from the expectations may be material. For these reasons, Belden cautions readers to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Belden disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005225/en/