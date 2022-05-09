Belden Singapore and Hong Kong Offices Named Great Place to Work

Nearly 90% in Both Locations Cite Belden as Great Place To Work in GPTW Trust Survey

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, announced the company’s Singapore and Hong Kong offices have each earned a Great Place to Work Certification. These are the fifth and sixth Belden locations to earn this certification in recent months.

According to Leah Tate, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, the honor accompanies Belden’s focused effort to foster a culture of belonging and empowerment for employees globally.

“Belden is on a journey of transformation, both in our evolution to a comprehensive networking solutions provider and also in our adoption of strategies to continue building a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. We’ve embarked on our ‘Belong. Believe. Be You.’ campaign to highlight our emphasis on creating a work environment that is inspiring, welcoming and supportive for all employees. Our survey results and the honor of multiple locations being named a Great Place To Work show we are making progress in our efforts,” said Tate.

The 2022 Singapore and Hong Kong Great Place to Work certifications were determined by analyzing confidential survey feedback from nearly 37,000 employees across different industries in Singapore and Hong Kong. Employees responded to more than 60 questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™️.

The surveys are designed to evaluate what employees say about organizational trust and their ability to reach their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter their position or title. Great Place to Work analyzes results across relative organization size, workforce makeup, and industry.

Each of the office locations reported results indicating areas where employees feel the company excels in workplace excellence. Over 86% of Belden Singapore employees feel their location is a great place to work. Singapore employees also indicated strong positive sentiment for facilities and working environment, appreciation shown by management, a welcoming atmosphere, being given the tools necessary to complete their jobs and a sense of pride for working at Belden Singapore.

More than 89% of Belden Hong Kong employees reported their office to be a great place to work. The Hong Kong location scored high positive sentiment for management competency, safety in the work environment, fair treatment regardless of sexual orientation, a desire to work for the company long-term and celebration of special events and employee recognition.

“Our employees are showing us the work we are doing matters. While we are proud of this achievement, it is motivation to continue our efforts to ensure every employee feels valued and welcome. Employee pride is one of the greatest things we can work to achieve and we are motivated to continue improving,” stated Pavan Mahajan, Vice President of Sales for Belden’s Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005554/en/