Ron Tellas, technology and applications manager, was recognized during the 2024 BICSI Winter Conference for his outstanding and impactful contributions to the field

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, is thrilled to announce that Ron Tellas, technology and applications manager, was recognized with the distinguished Harry J. Pfister Award for Excellence in the Telecommunications Industry.

The award was announced during a banquet at the BICSI Winter Conference and Exhibition, held at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, FL, on January 31st, 2024.

Presented by the University of South Florida College of Engineering, this recognition is bestowed annually upon industry professionals who have made outstanding and impactful contributions to the field of telecommunications. Nominees are evaluated based on their dedication to and promotion of the telecommunications profession and the scientific, technical or educational aspects of the industry. Established in 1982, the award is named after Harry J. Pfister, the founder of the BICSI Winter Conference.

With this award, Tellas joins an impressive list of innovators, including industry veteran Paul Kish, former director of systems and standards for Belden.

Tellas plays an active role in BICSI, regularly presenting at BICSI conferences and participating in panel discussions. He also has a dynamic role in many other industry initiatives, including the TIA TR-42 Telecommunications Cabling Systems Engineering Committee, ISO WG3 committee, Connected Technologies Industry Consortium, IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Working Group and NFPA 70 Code-Making Panel 3.

With a telecommunications career that spans nearly 35 years and over 15 U.S. patents, Tellas has held a variety of engineering and technology roles. Today, as Belden’s technology and applications manager for LAN, he helps define the enterprise roadmap for technology and applications as a subject-matter expert in RF design and electromagnetic propagation.

“Belden is passionate about serving and educating the telecommunications industry,” says Jay Wirts, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, “and no one is more committed to helping us carry out this mission than Ron. I’m proud to acknowledge him for this well-deserved honor.”

To learn more about Belden, visit www.belden.com.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and more secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity—from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Belden, the Belden logo, Lumberg Automation, OptiTuff and FiberExpress are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201340459/en/