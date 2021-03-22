Log in
Belden : Donates to Salvation Army for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

03/22/2021 | 10:13am EDT
The COVID-19 global outbreak continues to affect hundreds of thousands of people faced with reduced work hours, hungry children out of school, and unexpected financial and emotional strains on their households.


The Salvation Army is helping address the needs in communities and Belden is proud to support them as they continue to meet the daily needs of the vulnerable populations.

God's House Live has partnered with The Salvation Army to renovate a landmark formerly known as the Hawaii Theater on Hollywood Boulevard where artists can perform a live concert experience for their fans via Livestream.

Every show or event will include a charitable contribution to help The Salvation Army continue its community support during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Belden donated 1694F video cable and BNC connectors to help ensure live streaming of these concerts and events.

'We are humbled and proud to be able to play a small role in these efforts to raise money for those in need across the country,' said Vinoo Thomas, Director, Data Centers, Broadcast & Automotive. 'Sometimes we forget the products we make are truly essential in everyday applications, such as a video broadcast. It makes me proud to work for a company whose products are making a difference.'

Belden Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 14:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
