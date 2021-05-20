Log in
    BDC   US0774541066

BELDEN INC.

(BDC)
  Report
05/20 03:26:18 pm
51.775 USD   +0.46%
03:01pBELDEN  : President and CEO, Roel Vestjens, Featured in Authority Magazine
PU
05/13BELDEN  : Faster Easier Ways to Design In-Building...
PU
05/12BELDEN  : How to Make Sure Your Industrial Switche...
PU
Belden : President and CEO, Roel Vestjens, Featured in Authority Magazine

05/20/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading From the C-Suite

Connecting with employees and forging a community that gives them a sense of belonging is part of Belden's culture, one driven by its President and CEO, Roel Vestjens.


Roel recently spoke with Parveen Panwar from Authority Magazine for their series, '5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company.'


'Show appreciation for the people who drive our success. There are so many passionate and talented people here at Belden who are making an impact on the business and in their local communities. They are what make Belden the innovative company that we've been for the last 100 years.'

Read the full article.

Disclaimer

Belden Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 19:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 162 M - -
Net income 2021 117 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 002 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 2 306 M 2 306 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 87,1%
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 54,86 $
Last Close Price 51,54 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roel Vestjens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Parks Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
John S. Stroup Executive Chairman
David J. Aldrich Lead Independent Director
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELDEN INC.23.01%2 306
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.17.25%221 517
ERICSSON AB14.50%44 681
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-2.48%40 792
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.16.86%33 718
NOKIA OYJ30.40%28 328