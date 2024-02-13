Company’s MSCI Rating Raised to AA; Newsweek Recognizes Belden as One of 2024’s Most Responsible Companies

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, is honored to have its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts recognized by MSCI and Newsweek.

Newsweek named Belden in the publication's America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 list.

MSCI, a firm that classifies companies’ ESG efforts and distributes rankings to investors, updated Belden’s rating to AA in November 2023. According to MSCI, an AA rating is given to companies that lead their industries “in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.”

In addition, Belden is proud to have been selected by Newsweek for the publication’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 list. After the publication scored thousands of companies on their environmental, social and governance efforts, Belden ranked #288 out of the 600 companies receiving this recognition.

“Belden is devoted to advancing environmental, social and governance programs through our values and operations,” said Brian Anderson, Senior Vice President – Legal, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at Belden, who oversees the company’s ESG initiative. “We are proud of these achievements, and know that together, we will continue to innovate and lessen our impact on the planet, enhance the lives and careers of those we serve, and lead with our responsible and ethical business practices.”

Belden’s ESG Progress

Belden announced its formal ESG program in 2021 and has developed goals that the company aims to reach by 2025. Many successful initiatives have been underway to strive toward these goals; recent highlights have included:

· Environmental: Belden is working to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 25% by 2025. To do this, the company has taken on over 200 projects at its plants around the world to increase energy efficiency and green energy use.

· Social: Employees in 17 countries (including the United States) voted to name Belden a Great Place to Work in 2023.

· Governance: Belden operates with the highest standards of ethics and integrity. The company has a robust Code of Conduct that drives how it does business; employees are trained on this Code each year.

Learn more about Belden’s continuing ESG efforts at www.belden.com/Resources/Sustainability.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity—from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

