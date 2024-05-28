Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today announced that members of its executive management team will attend the 2024 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, and will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live webcasts and replays can be accessed publicly on Belden’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.belden.com.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

