    BDC   US0774541066

BELDEN INC.

(BDC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
59.12 USD   -0.37%
Belden to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 3

07/18/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will report results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 3, 2022, before trading begins on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at https://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 888-394-8218 with confirmation code 1022870. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Belden
Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 510 M - -
Net income 2022 214 M - -
Net Debt 2022 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 2 626 M 2 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 86,4%
Managers and Directors
Roel Vestjens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Parks Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Chairman
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Bryan C. Cressey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELDEN INC.-9.72%2 626
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-32.03%178 351
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.86%35 972
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-29.27%31 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.88%27 488
NOKIA OYJ-18.51%25 772