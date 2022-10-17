Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Belden Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDC   US0774541066

BELDEN INC.

(BDC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:38 2022-10-17 am EDT
63.10 USD   +3.93%
10:01aBelden to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2
BU
10/06OptiTuff® Mini Pre-Terminated Fiber Trunks Combine Durability, Performance and Installation Ease
BU
10/06Belden Inc. Announces the Release of OptiTuff® Mini Pre-Terminated Fiber Trunks Combine Durability, Performance and Installation Ease
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belden to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2

10/17/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, will report results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 2, 2022, before trading begins on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at https://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 800-458-4121 with confirmation code 7787011. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BELDEN INC.
10:01aBelden to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2
BU
10/06OptiTuff® Mini Pre-Terminated Fiber Trunks Combine Durability, Performance and Installa..
BU
10/06Belden Inc. Announces the Release of OptiTuff® Mini Pre-Terminated Fiber Trunks Combine..
CI
09/21Belden to Show Connected Mass Transit Solutions at InnoTrans 2022
AQ
09/20Belden and Cylus Partner to Offer Enhanced Cybersecurity Protection for Railway Rolling..
BU
09/20Belden and Cylus Partners to Offer Enhanced Cybersecurity Protection for Railway Rollin..
CI
09/14BELDEN INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13Litmus Automation Inc. announced that it has received $30 million in funding from Belde..
CI
09/09Belden Q3 2022 Launches Support Automation, Fast Deployment, and Space Savings
BU
08/29Belden Bridges IT-OT Divide with a Next-Gen Edge Gateway Device
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELDEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 542 M - -
Net income 2022 223 M - -
Net Debt 2022 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 2 642 M 2 642 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart BELDEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Belden Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 60,71 $
Average target price 78,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roel Vestjens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Parks Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Chairman
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Judy L. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELDEN INC.-7.64%2 642
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-36.56%165 176
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.50%35 593
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-30.18%30 541
NOKIA OYJ-17.13%25 242
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-29.19%23 311