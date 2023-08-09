Tubbesing’s merger with Digitech establishes a powerful resource for customers to access Belden infrastructure solutions

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Tubbesing, a company offering an array of mission-critical services, solutions and software to ensure the creation and maintenance of reliable infrastructure for companies where it is of vital importance.

This partnership comes as a result of Tubbesing’s recent merger with Digitech Sales, a leading manufacturer’s representative group in the US Southwest. The experts at Digitech, a long-time Belden partner, are joining forces with Tubbesing to create an even larger, more powerful organization with more than 60 representatives to support infrastructure solutions from Belden.

Through the collaborative technical expertise and resources that the combination of Belden and Tubbesing provides, this expansion connects customers in Texas and Oklahoma to a more complete infrastructure portfolio to meet demanding deployment needs.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring our combined strengths, resources and expertise to the Southwest region,” says Kyle Schrimpf, senior sales director at Belden. “This merger strongly complements Belden’s focus on solutions and allows us to scale up, enhancing our ability to be more available and more accessible to more people.”

Tubbesing is relentlessly focused on using its talents, industry knowledge, and experience to help customers run their businesses without interruption. It’s commitment to integrity and efficiency, as well as its partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers, ensures clients receive high-quality service and peace-of-mind when it comes to reliable infrastructure and protection of their most valuable assets.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and more secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity—from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden, the Belden logo, Belden Horizon, Hirschmann and Lumberg Automation are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

