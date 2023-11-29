Official BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford", "Belgravia" or the "Company") is providing a corporate update on the following matters.

Key Holdings:

Hercules Silver Corp- (TSXV: BIG) Belgravia continues to hold 330,000 shares of Hercules Silver Corp.

Nexus Gold Corp- (TSXV: NXS) Belgravia will convert $180,000 of the $735,820 debt outstanding from Nexus. The amended debt conversion to equity has been submitted to the TSX-V for approval.

Lawsuits:

Belgravia will provide a comprehensive update on the status of the claim against Cartesian Capital Group's affiliate PolyNatura Corp., as announced on September 25, 2021. Mr. Spencer Edelman of the law firm Modrall & Sperling based in Albuquerque, New Mexico is managing this claim.

Additionally, Belgravia will provide an update on the outstanding matters regarding Tartisan Nickel Corp. and Zonetail Inc. prior to the end of the year.

Board Changes:

Ms. Deena Siblock will step down as COO and Board member of the company as of November 29, 2023. Ms. Siblock has played an instrumental role in all areas of the company and has implemented various corporate governance mandates. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Deena for her great contributions and wish her incredible success in her future endeavours. The company expects to appoint a replacement COO following an executive search being conducted by the Board of Directors.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

