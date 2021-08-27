Belgravia Hartford Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2021) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on Thursday, August 26, 2021 (the "Meeting").

A total of 23,967,398 common shares of the 48,239,224 common shares outstanding at the record date (current I&O 48,039,224), were voted at the Meeting, representing 49.68% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated July 16, 2021, was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office.

Nominee % of Votes For Mehdi Azodi 92.92% Deena Siblock 92.95% John Stubbs 99.90% Hon. Pierre Pettigrew PC 99.89% Ernest Angelo, Jr. 99.89% Knute H. Lee, Jr. 99.89%

Shareholders approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditors remuneration. Shareholders also ratified and approved the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan.

After the Meeting, the following officers were appointed by the Board of Directors:

Officership President and Chief Executive Officer Mehdi Azodi Chairman of the Board John Stubbs Chief Financial Officer Paul Kania Chief Operating Officer Deena Siblock

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

Belgravia owns a USD$12.2 million royalty interest from its formerly owned Ochoa asset in the state of New Mexico which the Company sold in 2017. The royalty includes the initial 75% of potential water revenue sales and a mining royalty whereby the Company is entitled to receive 1% of polyhalite production sales for any shortfall in payment of the total USD$12.2 million. Belgravia owns 100% of Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets Corp. (formerly Intercontinental Potash Corp.), a Canadian company involved in mining and metals resource exploration and development. Belgravia owns 100% of Belgravia Hartford Estates Corp. (formerly, Trigon Exploration Utah Inc.), a US-based company registered to do business in the States of Utah and Florida involved in real estate acquisitions and development.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

(250) 763-5533

mazodi@blgv.ca

