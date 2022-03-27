Log in
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/25 12:35:23 pm EDT
12.76 EUR   +1.82%
Afghan girls protest, demand Taliban to reopen schools

03/27/2022 | 03:17am EDT
STORY: Dozens of female students and teachers marched in front of the education ministry in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday.

The women held signs that read 'education is our right' against the Taliban's decision to shut girl's secondary schools, just hours after reopening them earlier in the week.

One student in the crowd, Fatema expressed her sadness at the U-turn decision.

"Unfortunately because of the Taliban all our schools were closed, we girls are allowed to study same as boys, Islam has given us this right, but the Taliban has taken this right from us."

The Taliban's decision backtracked on their previous commitment to open high schools to girls.

And after that decision the United States abruptly canceled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues on Friday.

Sources told Reuters that the talks were to include discussing hundreds of millions of dollars of funding currently held in a World Bank Trust Fund that is earmarked for Afghanistan's education sector.

At the Doha forum, activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai had this message for the Taliban:

"I would just say one thing to the Taliban (Speaks in Arabic) Seeking education is a duty of every Muslim."

"I believe in peace talks, I believe in dialogue, but I also feel that at the same time, they should not be recognised if they do not recognise the human rights of women and girls."

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan said on Saturday he was hopeful that there will be a reversal of the Taliban's decision in coming days.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2021 -25,4 M -27,9 M -27,9 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 -67,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 223 M 1 344 M 1 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 100%
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,76 €
Average target price 19,21 €
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-24.51%1 344
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-5.47%46 674
HYBE CO., LTD.-13.75%10 158
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION12.82%1 545
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.4.85%1 488
AVEX INC.2.77%547