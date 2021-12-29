Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-New Xinjiang chief expected to maintain policies, boost economic focus

12/29/2021 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui speaks during the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's change of leadership in Xinjiang could indicate greater emphasis on economic development in the region, experts said, although its security crackdown targeting minority Muslims is unlikely to see a significant change in direction.

On Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency reported that Chen Quanguo, whose heavy handed security campaign in the western region drew international sanctions, had been replaced after five years.

Chen, 66 and a member of China's Politburo, a top policy-making body, was succeeded as Xinjiang Communist Party secretary by Ma Xingrui, who was governor of Guangdong. Analysts said Ma's stewardship of Guangdong, China's largest provincial economy, may point to why he was chosen.

"I suspect one rationale behind this appointment is to signal 'normalcy' in Xinjiang, though it will not be normal there, and to stress 'economic development' of the region," said James Millward, professor of history at Georgetown University.

The United States has labelled China's treatment of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang as genocide. The United States and a few other countries plan a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February over the issue.

U.N. experts and researchers have estimated that more than a million ethnic Uyghurs have been detained in internment centres since 2016.

China rejects all accusations of abuse and says its policies in Xinjiang are necessary to eradicate extremism. In late 2019, Beijing said all those who had been in what it called "vocational training centres" had "graduated".

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law legislation banning imports from Xinjiang over concerns about forced labour, provoking further Chinese condemnation.

Asked by Reuters if the change in leadership in Xinjiang was made in response to international pressure or if it signals a change in policy for the region, China's foreign ministry said, "this matter is a normal personnel change in China

MISSION COMPLETED?

Chen was seen to have "completed his mission" in Xinjiang, said Wu Qiang, a Beijing political analyst and former Tsinghua University lecturer who was among analysts who believe Chen could be rewarded for his work there with a promotion in the wider reshuffle ahead of next year's Communist Party Congress.

"I don't think his political career ends here," Wu said.

Chen had previously been party chief in Tibet, another restive border region, where he honed some of the tactics used in Xinjiang.

Xinhua said Chen will move to another role but did not give details.

"I believe that Xinjiang's policies will indeed experience some adjustments, for example, stressing development and starting to pay as much attention to development as stability," Wu said.

This year, for example, China stepped up promotion of Xinjiang as a destination for domestic tourists.

Experts said that while Ma, an aerospace engineer and former industry executive, may have been chosen for his economic credentials, the move does not indicate a change in direction: Chen had implemented the measures in Xinjiang, but China's broader approach was spearheaded by President Xi Jinping.

In a speech on Saturday, Ma, 62, said that he would "persist in taking social stability and long-term stability as the general goal of Xinjiang's work," according to state media, indicating continuity with Chen.

During a visit to the Xinjiang International Grand bazaar in the provincial capital Urumqi on Monday, Ma said "high quality" economic growth would be a focus of his tenure.

"We must modernise supply chains," Ma said, according to a Xinjiang Daily report.

"We must deepen reform of 'decentralization and management of services', promote tax and fee reduction, create a good market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international business environment."

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Tony Munroe and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Martin Quin Pollard


© Reuters 2021
All news about BELIEVE
04:41aAnalysis-New Xinjiang chief expected to maintain policies, boost economic focus
RE
02:39aNew Zealand records first community exposures from border-related Omicron case
RE
01:07aTory Burch's Muratore on tech and the power of change
RE
12/28New Zealand records first community exposures from border-related Omicron case
RE
12/28'Christmas of our dreams' turns to nightmare as Brazil floods level homes
RE
12/28Latest quake in top U.S. oilfield to hike scrutiny of drilling waste injections
RE
12/28Exclusive-California commission claims retailers violating plastic bag law
RE
12/28Gold slips from one-month peak as dollar firms
RE
12/28Iran, Russia upbeat about progress of nuclear talks in Vienna
RE
12/28U.S. reality TV star Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 639 M 639 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,7 M -28,7 M
Net cash 2021 236 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2021 -89,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 611 M 1 823 M 1 822 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 100%
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,80 €
Average target price 22,18 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE0.00%1 823
HYBE CO., LTD.123.75%12 461
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.162.52%1 538
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION33.85%1 432
AVEX INC.28.32%576
HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC INC.-13.95%169