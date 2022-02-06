Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian PM says full border opening not 'far away'

02/06/2022 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Australia, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been going through a staggered reopening in recent months, allowing in only its citizens and residents, skilled migrants, international students, and backpackers.

"We are looking forward to be able to make that decision to open up our borders and welcome visitors back to Australia again as soon as we safely and possibly can," Morrison said on Sunday. "But I really do not believe that that is far away.

Australia, which has nearly 95% of population aged 16 and over double-vaccinated against the coronavirus, and nearly nine million people with more than two doses, requires all international travellers to be vaccinated or provide a medical vaccination exemption evidence to enter the country.

By mid-Sunday, the country reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths, 28 in New South Wales state, nine in Queensland, and six in Victoria.


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
02/05Australian PM signals reopening borders to tourists 'not far away'
RE
02/05Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. officials
RE
02/05Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. officials
RE
02/04Special Report-Inside J&J's secret plan to cap litigation payouts to cancer victims
RE
02/04LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs gain on tight supplies, good demand
RE
02/04Standex Stock Price to Likely Surpass Pre-COVID Levels as Company 'Further Optimizes' P..
MT
02/04Quarterhill Says US Appeals Court Rules in its Favor and Against Apple in Patent-Infrin..
MT
02/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Olympics-Beijing Games burst into life under shadow of COVID ..
RE
02/04ECB to hike rates next year at latest, Rehn tells paper
RE
02/04Affirm Holdings' Fiscal Q2 Likely to Exceed Expectations, FY2022 Guidance Could Still b..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 646 M 646 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -29,0 M -29,0 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 -76,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 384 M 1 583 M 1 583 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,43 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-14.61%1 583
HYBE CO., LTD.-25.50%8 960
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-9.30%1 313
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-12.72%1 220
AVEX INC.-5.96%530
GENIE MUSIC CORPORATION-12.94%236