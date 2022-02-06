Australian PM says full border opening not 'far away'

"We are looking forward to be able to make that decision to open up our borders and welcome visitors back to Australia again as soon as we safely and possibly can," Morrison said on Sunday. "But I really do not believe that that is far away.

Australia, which has nearly 95% of population aged 16 and over double-vaccinated against the coronavirus, and nearly nine million people with more than two doses, requires all international travellers to be vaccinated or provide a medical vaccination exemption evidence to enter the country.

By mid-Sunday, the country reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths, 28 in New South Wales state, nine in Queensland, and six in Victoria.