Believe Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 26 June 2024

Believe shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors with an average approval rate of 97.98%.

Paris, 27 June 2024 - Believe was pleased to welcome its shareholders to the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting at Espace 73, 73 rue d'Anjou 75008 Paris, France, on Wednesday 26 June 2024, chaired by Denis Ladegaillerie, Chairman and CEO.

After an overview of the company's business, strategy and CSR roadmap, shareholders had a presentation of the financial results for 2023 and for the first quarter of 2024, followed by a presentation on Governance and Compensation and a summary of the Statutory Auditors' reports.

Following the question-and-answer session, with a quorum of 94.34%, shareholders adopted the 27 resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, with an average approval rate of 97.98%.

Detailed results for each of the 27 resolutions are available on Believe's investor website in the "Regulated Information" section.

