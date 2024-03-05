March 05, 2024 at 11:46 am EST

Believe’s full year 2023 earnings will be released on Wednesday 13 March 2024 at 5:45pm (CET) / 4:45pm (GMT)

They will be available on investors.believe.com

We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Wednesday 13 March 2024 at 6:30pm (CET) / 5:30pm (GMT)

Speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder Xavier Dumont, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer





Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xj8rrbby

Conference call details:

France, Paris: +33 1 70 91 87 04

United Kingdom, London: +44 (1) 212 818 004

United States, New York: +1 718 705 8796

Conference ID: 88365

Attachment