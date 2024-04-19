In addition, Denis Ladegaillerie agreed to contribute a portion of his Company shares (representing 11.17% of the share capital) and to sell the remaining portion (representing 1.29% of the share capital) to the Consortium.

The Offer Price offers premiums ranging from 38.2% (based on the VWAP of the 20 trading days before February 9, 2024 (last trading day before announcement)) to 52.2% (based on the VWAP of the 120 trading days before February 9, 2024), and a 50% premium over the share price before rumors (market price on December 4, 2023).

It being specified that only the independent directors took part in the vote, the other directors being either related to the Consortium or related to shareholders who have agreed to transfer their shares to the Consortium

Paris, 19 April 2024 - On February 11, 2024, a Consortium formed by funds managed by TCV and EQT X, together with Denis Ladegaillerie, the Chairman and CEO of Believe (the "Company"), made an offer to the Company to acquire all Believe's outstanding shares, through the filing of public tender offer (the "Offer"), at €15 per share (the "Offer Price"). The Offer was part of the Consortium's agreement to acquire at the same price of €15 the stakes of TCV Luxco BD S.à r.l., Ventech and XAnge, historical shareholders of Believe 3 (the "Blocks Acquisitions") 4 , bringing the Consortium's ownership at 71.92% of the share capital. The Block Acquisitions remained subject to the required regulatory competition

Finally, it considered that the Offer is in the interest of the Company and its employees, enabling the Company to benefit from the support of major shareholders aligned with its development plan and with the ability to support the Company in the next phase of growth and market consolidation.

It also considered that the Offer was in the interests of shareholders who wished to remain associated with the Company's potential, by enabling those who would decide not to tender their shares to the Offer to remain shareholders of the Company in the context of its continued listing, but thereby accepting to remain exposed to the associated risks;

In particular, the Board of Directors considered that the Offer is in the interests of minority shareholders wishing to realize their investment, by enabling them to benefit from immediate and full liquidity at a significant premium over the relevant stock price averages

The Board of Directors rendered, with a unanimous vote from its members present or represented

approvals (since obtained), and to the Board of Directors rendering a favorable reasoned opinion.

In a press release dated April 12, 2024, the Consortium indicated that it no longer intended to request a squeeze-out following the Offer.

The Board of Directors of the Company met on April 18, 2024, to deliver its reasoned opinion on the Offer, in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors reviewed in particular (i) the work and recommendation of the Ad- Hoc Committee, composed of the three independent directors, (ii) the conclusions of Ledouble, appointed as independent expert on February 11, 2024 (the "Independent Expert"), whose report concludes that (y) the terms of the Offer are fair, from a financial point of view, for the shareholders voluntarily tendering their shares to the Offer and that

there are no ancillary items in connection with the Offer which could be detrimental to the shareholders' interests.

The Ad-Hoc Committee noted that the Offer is in line with the Company's strategy and should have no particular impact on employment. The Offer is also in line with the strategy pursued by management while benefiting from the support of major shareholders aligned with its development plan and with the ability to support the Company in the next phase of growth and market consolidation. This should enable the Company to strengthen its positioning to seize market opportunities driven by the digital transformation of artists worldwide in the music and music publishing sectors, with the ambition of building a global player in independent music that relies on technology to adapt to the digital world.

Regarding the Offer Price, the Ad-Hoc Committee noted, in particular, that it corresponds to the price negotiated by the Offeror with the sellers of majority blocks, following a competitive process and discussions with the Ad-Hoc Committee, and that no competing offer had materialized5.

The Ad-Hoc Committee also took note of the fact that a shareholder of the Company wishing to sell its shares could do so in an organized manner, at a price offering premiums ranging from 38.2% (based on the average of the last 20 trading days6) to 52.2% (based on the average of the last 120 trading days7), and a 50% premium over the share price before rumors8, while below the IPO price of 19.50 euros.

The Ad-Hoc Committee noted, however, that while the Offer Price falls within the range of the Independent Expert's intrinsic discounted cash flow analysis (between €13 and €20.20), it represents a discount of 12.8% to the central value, which stands at €17.20 per

In particular, Warner Music Group, after having access to a "data room", decided not to make an offer for the Company. VWAP at February 9, 2024 (last trading day before announcement). VWAP at February 9, 2024 (last trading day before announcement). Market price on December 4, 2023.

2