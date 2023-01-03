Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2023-01-03 am EST
10.84 EUR   +2.17%
12:01pBelieve : Half-year financial statement liquidity contract
GL
12:00pBelieve : Half-year financial statement liquidity contract
GL
2022Believe announces a landmark year in Germany, becoming the third largest company in the German streaming market on local repertoire
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Believe: Half-year financial statement liquidity contract

01/03/2023 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half-year financial statement liquidity contract

Paris, January 3, 2023 – Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, appointed Natixis and Oddo BHF SCA to implement a liquidity contract, starting on July 13 2021, for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

Under this liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

  • 98,196 shares
  • € 147,350

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account upon implementation of the liquidity contract:

  • 0 shares
  • € 2,000,000

During the period from July 1st July 2022 to December 31st 2022, the number of execution on the buy side amounted to 843, while the number of executions on sell side amounted to 810.

During this period, traded volumes were as follows:

  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 106,857 shares and € 1,042,736
  • Traded volumes on sell side on semester: 115,664 shares and € 1,107,618

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop local artists and labels in the digital ecosystem by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,610 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support local artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

CONTACTS

Contact Relations Investisseurs
Emilie Megel, emilie.megel@believe.com, +33 6 07 09 98 60 (portable)

Attachment


All news about BELIEVE
12:01pBelieve : Half-year financial statement liquidity contract
GL
12:00pBelieve : Half-year financial statement liquidity contract
GL
2022Believe announces a landmark year in Germany, becoming the third largest company in the..
GL
2022Believe announces a landmark year in Germany, becoming the third largest company in the..
AQ
2022Tunecore's self-releasing artists are making noise, $3 billion worth!
GL
2022Tunecore's self-releasing artists are making noise, $3 billion worth!
AQ
2022Signing of a sharing agreement of capital gain between Denis Ladegaillerie, Chairman, C..
GL
2022Signing of a sharing agreement of capital gain between Denis Ladegaillerie, Chairman, C..
AQ
2022Believe Shareholder Fonds Stratégique de Participations Boosts Stake
MT
2022The Fonds Stratégique de Participations increases its shareholding in Believe
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 772 M 823 M 823 M
Net income 2022 5,14 M 5,48 M 5,48 M
Net cash 2022 246 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2022 -286x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 019 M 1 086 M 1 086 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 565
Free-Float 100%
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10,61 €
Average target price 15,51 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Managing Director
Xavier Dumont Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
Isabelle Andres Chief Technology, Operations & Product Officer
Béatrice Dumurgier Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE9.44%1 086
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.1.87%44 302
HYBE CO., LTD.1.73%5 516
CLOUD MUSIC INC.3.16%2 099
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-0.88%1 750
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-1.96%1 399