Believe: Upbeat BidCo holds over 85% of the capital

June 17, 2024 at 01:28 am EDT

Following the acquisitions made as part of its simplified tender offer (OPAS) for Believe's outstanding shares, Upbeat BidCo reports that it holds 85.04% of the capital and 73.27% of the voting rights of this digital music company.



As a result, the free float of Believe shares has been reduced to 14.96% of the capital, which 'should lead to the imminent delisting of Believe shares from certain stock market indices to which they currently belong'.



In accordance with the timetable published by the AMF, the OPAS will be open until June 21 inclusive and will not be subject to reopening. The final results of the offer are expected to be published on June 25 at the latest.



