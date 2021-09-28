Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain begs drivers: Don't fill old water bottles with fuel at gas stations

09/28/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A BP petrol station that has ran out of fuel is seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's transport minister pleaded with motorists on Tuesday to refrain from filling up old water bottles with fuel at gas stations after panic buying left pumps dry across major cities and prompted the government to put the army on standby.

British drivers hunted for hours or sat snarled in queues to fill their tanks, though dozens of forecourts were closed with signs saying they had no petrol or diesel, Reuters reporters said.

A post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers, exacerbated by a halt to truck-driving-licence testing during COVID lockdowns and people leaving the haulage industry, has sown chaos through supply chains, raising the spectre of shortages and price rises in the run up to Christmas.

Britain put a limited number of military tanker drivers on a state of readiness to be deployed to deliver fuel if necessary.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there were some hints the situation was easing as reserves at some gas stations had been replenished.

"We're starting to see very tentative signs of stabilisation which won't yet be reflected in the queues," he told reporters.

"The sooner we all return to our normal buying habits, the quicker this gets resolved - and I do appeal to the public to do that. In particular, no more water bottles at petrol stations: its dangerous and not helpful."

Fights broke out at some English petrol stations as drivers jostled for fuel and pictures on social media showed some people filling up old water bottles with fuel.

There have also been growing calls for medics, healthcare staff and other essential workers to be given priority to fill their cars to keep hospitals and social care services running.

An air of chaos has gripped the world's fifth largest economy in recent weeks as the shortage of truckers strained supply chains and a spike in European wholesale natural gas prices tipped energy companies into bankruptcy.

Retailers, truck drivers and logistics companies have warned that prices for everything from energy to Christmas gifts will have to rise.

"I can't believe it - it's crazy," said David Scade, a 33-year-old delivery driver who drove for hours searching for fuel in London.

"They keep saying there is no shortage but I suppose everyone is panicking now," said Scade who was filling up at a Shell gas station in London.

CHRISTMAS SUPPLY?

The demand for fuel has meant that 50% to 90% of pumps were dry in some areas of Britain, according the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent fuel retailers who account for 65% of all the 8,380 UK forecourts.

The government on Sunday announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers. But some Polish hauliers said that offer was laughable and that few would be likely to take it up.

Hauliers, petrol stations and retailers say there are no quick fixes as the shortfall of truck drivers - estimated at about 100,000 - was so acute, and because transporting fuel demands additional training and licensing.

Ministers want those who rely on truck drivers to pay more and offer better conditions, rather than rely on cheap foreign labour. But, hauliers and businesses say that can only be a long-term fix, while in the meantime it will mean prices increasing and the risk of a prolonged rise in inflation.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) urged the government to broaden the size and scope of the scheme to attract the truckers needed to keep Christmas supplies on track.

"It will take many months before there are enough new British drivers to cover the shortfall," said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the BRC.

(Writing by Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Alistair Bell and Philippa Fletcher)

By Michael Holden, Ben Makori and James Davey


© Reuters 2021
All news about BELIEVE
07:37aTRANSALTA : Says Established Renewables Growth Targets and Declares Dividend Increase of 1..
MT
06:50aFTSE Down, Pound Unfazed by Empty Petrol Stations Due to Rate-Rise Prospects
DJ
06:44aRYANAIR : expects Boeing MAX deal 'will come our way eventually' - CEO
RE
04:40aAIRBUS : China's domestic aviation manufacturers see expansion in post-pandemic boom
RE
04:36aShares drop for third day, yields soar as markets brace for rate hikes
RE
03:16aArtios Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2a Study of Pol? Inhibitor ART4215
DJ
02:52aBRITAIN BEGS DRIVERS : Don't fill old water bottles with fuel at gas stations
RE
02:31aPRESS RELEASE : Golding enters impact market with EUR300m global private equity fund
DJ
01:27aCHRONEXT AG : sets price range at CHF 16 to CHF 21 per share
DJ
01:01aImplenia and Deutsche Seereederei establish joint venture to develop sustainable, stand..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 552 M 645 M 645 M
Net income 2021 -21,1 M -24,7 M -24,7 M
Net cash 2021 262 M 306 M 306 M
P/E ratio 2021 -77,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 730 M 2 024 M 2 020 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 100%
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,05 €
Average target price 21,38 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE0.00%2 024
HYBE CO., LTD.73.75%9 210
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.113.78%1 261
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION3.39%1 115
AVEX INC.31.38%610
LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC.-0.61%255