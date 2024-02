PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Digital music company Believe said on Monday it had receive a proposal from a consortium to make an offer for all of its outstanding shares at 15 euros per share, or a premium of 21% over the last closing price.

The consortium comprises funds managed by TCV and EQT, together with Denis Ladegaillerie, the Chairman and CEO of Believe, the company added. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)