  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:20:52 2023-04-21 am EDT
10.42 EUR   +2.96%
07:01aFiling of the 2022 Universal registration document Believe
GL
07:00aFiling of the 2022 Universal registration document Believe
AQ
04/18Invitation to Believe Q1'23 revenue webcast - April 27, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Filing of the 2022 Universal registration document Believe

04/21/2023 | 07:01am EDT
Regulated information: Filing of the 2022 Universal registration document

Paris, April 21, 2023 – Believe (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9), one of the leading digital music companies, announces that it registered its 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The 2022 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the website of Believe at the following address: (www.believe.com/investors). It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to investors@believe.com.

The English translation will be available on the Company's website on April 26, 2023.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • The 2022 financial report, including Believe’s corporate accounts and the Group's consolidated financial statements.
  • The report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance.
  • The Statutory Auditors' reports including Information on the fees paid during the 2022 financial year to the statutory auditors.
  • The social and environmental information, with the taxonomy, is included in the Declaration of Extra-Financial Performance.
  • Information related to the description of the share buyback program.

About Believe
Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,650 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

Investor Relations

Emilie MEGEL

investors@believe.com
Direct line: +33 1 53093391

Cell: +33 6 0709986

Attachment


