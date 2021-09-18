French break-up a blow to Biden's China-focused alliance rebuilding

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - European capitals celebrated
a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June, as
President Joe Biden's top diplomat cracked jokes in French in
Paris, posed for selfies with French youth and spoke at length
about revitalizing the transatlantic relationship.
It was a breath of fresh air after four years of former
President Donald Trump's brash "America First" administration,
during which U.S. ties with Europe lurched from one crisis to
another amid policy decisions that often blindsided European
countries.
But less than three months after Blinken's repair tour,
Washington finds itself in an unprecedented diplomatic crisis
with France over a trilateral deal with Britain to supply
Australia with nuclear-powered submarines that sank a $40
billion contract for French-designed vessels.
France reacted with fury, saying the new deal had been
hatched behind its back and resorting to language almost unheard
of in public pronouncements between allies, calling it "brutal"
and a "stab in the back".
On Friday it went further, taking the extraordinary step of
recalling its ambassadors to Washington and Australia and
accusing the Biden administration of acting like Trump in
pushing Paris aside.
Analysts say the crisis is more than commercial, and one of
trust, and even if U.S. officials hope it will blow over
quickly, it has the potential to do lasting damage to the
alliance with France and Europe and throws into doubt the united
front Washington has been seeking to forge against China's
growing power.
French diplomats said they first learned of the deal when
news leaked in Australian media hours before the official
announcement on Wednesday, although Australia's Prime Minister
Scott Morrison insisted he had made clear to French President
Emmanuel Macron in June that he might scrap the agreement with
France.
Either way, from the French perspective, the U.S. move flies
in the face of what Biden's administration has pledged since the
end of the Trump era: a return to multilateralism and close
cooperation with partners and allies, with Europe an important
element of that.
"This makes Europeans realize that maybe some of Trump's
policies, beyond the scandals and the tweets, were not an
aberration but signaled a deeper shift away from Europe," said
Benjamin Haddad, director of the Atlantic Council's Europe
Center.
"At a time when the Biden administration wants to rally
Europeans in a common transatlantic front to push back against
Chinese assertiveness, why not bring in the key EU actor in the
region?"
Some see further clumsy policy-making by Biden's
administration hard on the heels of his chaotic end to America's
two decade-long intervention in Afghanistan, about which
European nations complained they had not been properly
consulted.
"Just like Afghanistan, this new 'America First' opus is
poorly conceived and even more poorly executed," a French
diplomat said.
ATTEMPTS TO SOOTH FRENCH ANGER
Blinken has attempted to sooth French anger, calling France
a vital and long-standing ally in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,
and the White House and State Department quickly issued
placatory statements after Paris recalled its ambassadors.
The State Department said Washington hopes to continue
discussions on the issue at a senior level in coming days,
including during next week's United Nations General Assembly.
David Bell, a history professor at Princeton University,
said precedent indicated the crisis would blow over, eventually.
The French were clearly "very annoyed" and showed that in a
"fairly dramatic" way, he said, while recalling previous moments
of high tension, including France's withdrawal from NATO command
in the 1960s and refusal in 2003 to join the U.S.-led invasion
of Iraq.
But diplomatic relations have not been suspended, and at
some point the ambassadors will be sent back, Bell forecast,
noting that Macron's gesture comes ahead of a potentially tight
re-election race next year.
"Macron is trying to reawaken that Gaullist tradition of
French independence" in foreign policy, he said.
WEAKENING INDO-PACIFIC FRONT
While the NATO allies might well find ways to recover from
what some see as the worst diplomatic crisis in their history,
experts warn of serious harm to Biden's broader China strategy.
The trilateral submarine deal should strengthen the hand of
the United States and its allies in the face of growing Chinese
power, but the damage caused by the alienation of France could
outweigh this.
"China must be laughing all the way to the bank," said
Francois Heisbourg, senior advisor for Europe at the
International Institute for Strategic Studies. "They have the
prospect of removing Europe's potential presence alongside the
U.S. in the Indo-Pacific area."
Though stronger U.S.-Australia ties would concern the
Chinese government, France, the EU's leading military power, has
taken a strong stance in urging a tough line on China when other
EU countries such as Germany have seemed more concerned about
not upsetting commercial ties with Beijing.
"There is a downside for China, but the upside I think is
greater – the notion that Europe is essentially going to stay in
the wings and not play an active role in the Indo-Pacific as a
whole," Heisbourg said.
He said France might narrow its focus to concentrate on its
specific Indo-Pacific interests, rather than working to push
back against China more broadly.
A day after the submarine deal was announced, the European
Union unveiled its formal strategy to boost its presence in the
Indo-Pacific and counter China. But with France deflated, there
is increased risk this effort will either be stillborn or the
transatlantic strategy towards China will become further
disjointed, Heisbourg said.
"We must survive on our own, as others do," EU foreign
policy chief Josep Borrell said, speaking of the "strategic
autonomy" that France and Macron have championed.
Even so, other analysts believe the compelling need to
counter Beijing will help Western countries bridge their
differences.
"The increasing level of global anxiety about China is the
tide that lifts all boats here," said Greg Poling of
Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.
"I'm pretty confident that there's going to be a rough few
months ahead, but Paris is going to get over it because its
strategic interests dictate that it has to get over it."
