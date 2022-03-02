Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French left-wing candidate Taubira fails to qualify for presidential race

03/02/2022 | 06:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News conference of 2022 French presidential election candidate Taubira in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French justice minister and left-wing candidate Christiane Taubira said she had failed to win enough endorsements from elected officials to qualify for April's Presidential election.

"I am putting an end to this needless suspense," Taubira told a news conference on Wednesday.

France's Constitutional Council posted data showing Taubira had so far only won 181 endorsements ahead of a March 4 deadline at 6 p.m to secure the required 500 signatures.

"My candidacy is hindered by an administrative process that I believe will not survive this election," she added.

The endorsement rule, in place since the mid-1970s, is designed to filter out some of the more eccentric electoral contenders ahead of the first round.

Taubira, 70, who was justice minister under former Socialist President Francois Hollande, threw her hat into the ring in January. She won a primary poll launched by left-wing citizens ahead of this year's election, which polls say will be won by President Emmanuel Macron.

Her victory in that poll had deeply fragmented the left-wing part of France's political sphere, with at least six candidates running on left-wing tickets.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
06:21aAluminium streaks to record on fears logistics issues will hit supply
RE
06:16aEricsson says DoJ determined agreement between the two has been breached
RE
06:07aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
05:30aChina Won't Take Part in Western Financial Sanctions on Russia, Bank Regulator Chief Sa..
DJ
03:33aEricsson says DoJ determined agreement between the two has been breached
RE
02:39aS.Africa's Zuma, Mantashe referred for criminal investigations, graft inquiry says
RE
12:30aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Fall Again as -2-
DJ
03/01Global risks cloud Fed's policy pivot as Powell heads to Congress
RE
03/01No Signs That High Oil, Gas Prices Pose Threat to Demand, Wells Fargo Says
MT
03/01Canadian National Railway Asks the Surface Transportation Board to Force the Sale of a ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 628 M 628 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,2 M -28,2 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 -64,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 163 M 1 293 M 1 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,13 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 78,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-28.20%1 293
HYBE CO., LTD.-17.34%9 910
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.0.00%1 444
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-1.68%1 371
AVEX INC.-4.02%542
HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC INC.-1.44%167