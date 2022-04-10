Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/08 11:35:10 am EDT
12.75 EUR   -2.82%
04/08Banco BPM Shares Climb After Credit Agricole Takes Stake
DJ
04/08Dollar index edges nearer to 100, set for best week in four
RE
04/07U.S. Senate approves Biden pick for Pentagon's chief weapons buyer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INEOS offers to develop test shale gas site in Britain

04/10/2022 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo is pictured in the headquarters of INEOS chemicals company in Rolle

LONDON (Reuters) - Chemicals and energy giant INEOS has offered to develop a shale gas test site in Britain to demonstrate to the government that extraction by fracking can be performed safely.

The offer comes as Britain re-evaluates its energy policies. On Thursday the government set out plans to expand nuclear and offshore wind power as part of new strategy to bolster energy independence.

It has also ordered an expert report on shale gas fracking, saying that all energy supply options should be on the table in light of soaring oil and gas prices exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Shale gas from home could make us self-sufficient in 10 years and we need to re-examine this, too," said Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS founder and chairman.

The fracking process, which involves extracting gas from rocks by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure, is fiercely opposed by environmentalists who say it is at odds with Britain's commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Britain imposed a moratorium on fracking in 2019, which INEOS said ignored U.S. evidence of its safety.

The company said that it had written to the British government to offer to develop a test site to allay concerns over fracking and show that the technology can be managed safely.

"We will happily invite government inspectors to monitor what we do," said Ratcliffe. "If, at any stage, the science shows there are problems, we will stop and make good the site.

"But if, as we believe, the opposite is true, we would ask that the government looks again at shale gas, which would allow the UK to benefit from its own resources, massively reduce the cost of energy and ensure our long-term energy independence."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
04/08Banco BPM Shares Climb After Credit Agricole Takes Stake
DJ
04/08Dollar index edges nearer to 100, set for best week in four
RE
04/07U.S. Senate approves Biden pick for Pentagon's chief weapons buyer
RE
04/07University of Kansas professor convicted of concealing China ties
RE
04/07Germany's response to Ukraine insufficient, nearly half of Germans say - survey
RE
04/07Germany's response to Ukraine insufficient, nearly half of Germans say - survey
RE
04/07U.S. and NATO allies pledge more arms to Ukraine
RE
04/07Simulations Plus Offers Promising Growth Prospects, Oppenheimer Says
MT
04/07Wejo Group Poised for Growth Over Next Decade on Strong Strategy, Wedbush Says
MT
04/07CMS Energy Downgraded to Sector Weight by KeyBanc
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 614 M 614 M
Net income 2021 -25,4 M -27,6 M -27,6 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2021 -67,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 222 M 1 329 M 1 329 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 100%
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,75 €
Average target price 19,21 €
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-24.55%1 329
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-3.91%46 949
HYBE CO., LTD.-18.77%9 533
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION27.61%1 741
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.3.77%1 467
AVEX INC.-4.65%498