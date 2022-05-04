Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/04 11:35:19 am EDT
11.20 EUR   -1.23%
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social
GL
08:26aKindred Group Shares Zoom Up 8% As Shareholder Calls for Shake-Up
MT
07:24aBarrick Gold's Q1 Adjusted EPS Falls Year Over Year, Doubles Quarterly Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social

05/04/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment : Eurolist A
Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9

Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social

 

Total number of shares in the share capital

 		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

 

Total number of voting rights
30 avril 2022
April 30, 2022		96 065 202Nombre théorique des droits de vote
Number of theoretical voting rights
96 065 202
Nombre de droits de vote réels(1)
Effective number of voting rights(1)
95 962 086

(1) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 596 M 596 M
Net income 2021 -25,4 M -26,7 M -26,7 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 -60,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 088 M 1 147 M 1 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,34 €
Average target price 18,79 €
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-32.89%1 147
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-10.37%42 451
HYBE CO., LTD.-27.36%8 322
CLOUD VILLAGE INC.-59.59%1 681
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION18.54%1 579
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-7.95%1 271