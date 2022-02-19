Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iran top diplomat says U.S. must show goodwill gesture for direct talks

02/19/2022 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian meets with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow

(Reuters) -Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, Iran's foreign minister said on Saturday, adding that talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal could succeed "at the earliest possible time" if the United States makes the necessary political decisions.

Reuters reported on Thursday that a U.S.-Iranian deal is taking shape in Vienna after months of indirect talks to revive the nuclear pact. The draft text of the agreement alluded to other measures, including unfreezing billions of Iranian funds in South Korean banks and the release of Western prisoners held in Iran, Reuters reported.

"We believe prisoner swap is a humanitarian issue ... unrelated to the nuclear accord ... We can do it immediately," Hossein Amirabdollahian told a panel at the Munich Security Conference.

Robert Malley, who leads the indirect U.S. talks with Iran in Vienna, has suggested that securing the nuclear pact is unlikely unless Tehran releases four U.S. citizens Washington says it is holding hostage.

In recent years, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges. Tehran denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage, as claimed by rights activists.

In the past, Iran has called for the release of over a dozen Iranians in the United States, including seven Iranian-American dual nationals, two Iranians with permanent U.S. residency and four Iranian citizens with no legal status in the United States.

Most of them have been jailed for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

When asked whether Tehran was ready to hold direct talks with Washington, Amirabdollahian did not rule this out.

"They have asked for direct meetings ... If Washington's intentions are genuine, they should take some tangible steps of goodwill on the ground such as freeing Iran's frozen assets abroad," he said.

The 2015 deal between Iran and major powers limited Iran's enrichment of uranium to make it harder for Tehran to develop material for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of international sanctions against Tehran.

But it has eroded since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and reimposed far-reaching sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has since breached the deal's limits and gone well beyond, rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.

Both Tehran and Washington have described the nuclear talks as constructive since last week, when the negotiations resumed after a 10-day pause. However, they have also said that tough political decisions needed to be taken to overcome the remaining differences.

"I would like to emphasize here that we are ready to achieve a good deal, at the earliest possible time, if the other side makes the needed political decision," Amirabdollahian said.

"If the talks fail in Vienna, Western powers will be responsible for the failure because we want a good deal."

After 10 months of talks, one of the remaining differences is Iran's demand for a U.S. guarantee of no more sanctions or other punitive steps in future, and also how and when to restore verifiable restrictions on Iran's nuclear activity.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran has shown flexibility by agreeing to "inherent guarantees" as Washington says it is impossible for President Joe Biden to provide the legal assurances Iran has demanded.

Amirabdollahian said a joint statement by the heads of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to back the nuclear deal would suffice as a "political guarantee".

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi in ViennaEditing by Mark Potter and Frances Kerry)

By Parisa Hafezi


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
10:32aEXCLUSIVE : Post-Soviet military bloc says it could send peacekeepers to Donbass if needed
RE
10:29aPost-Soviet military bloc says it could send peacekeepers to Donbass if needed
RE
07:47aChina's foreign minister says U.N. human rights chief can visit Xinjiang
RE
07:42aChina's foreign minister says U.N. human rights chief can visit Xinjiang
RE
04:35aBiden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
RE
04:35aBiden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
RE
02/18Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
RE
02/18Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
RE
02/18Aon Board Authorizes Additional $7.5 Billion in Share Repurchases
DJ
02/18Cuban tourism industry flounders as sunseekers look elsewhere
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 640 M 640 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,7 M -28,7 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2021 -78,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 418 M 1 607 M 1 607 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 100%
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,79 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-12.47%1 607
HYBE CO., LTD.-24.79%9 069
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-9.30%1 317
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-11.93%1 235
AVEX INC.-6.66%526
HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC INC.-1.66%168