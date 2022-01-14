'Let's stop this and move on': N95 mask manufacturer

N95 respirators filter at least 95 percent of airborne particles, both large and small. A surgical mask, by comparison, is designed to protect others against virus particles that are breathed out. There is growing concern that cloth masks do not provide sufficient protection against the Omicron variant.

The company's CEO Brian Wolin says demand is through the roof.

"I've been saying since day one, if they could make these available to everyone on the planet, I personally believe every problem we had would not be here at this particular time. Certainly, these weren't available in abundance in 2020, but they are now. I think it's fantastic that everybody should be wearing them. Let's stop this and move on," said Wolin.