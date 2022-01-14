Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
'Let's stop this and move on': N95 mask manufacturer

01/14/2022
The factory began producing N95 respirators in September 2020. These days it's operating 24/7 to manufacture 70,000 N95 respirators per day. It plans to increase that number to 110,000 in the coming weeks, as demand from hospitals, distributors and consumers heats up.

N95 respirators filter at least 95 percent of airborne particles, both large and small. A surgical mask, by comparison, is designed to protect others against virus particles that are breathed out. There is growing concern that cloth masks do not provide sufficient protection against the Omicron variant.

The company's CEO Brian Wolin says demand is through the roof.

"I've been saying since day one, if they could make these available to everyone on the planet, I personally believe every problem we had would not be here at this particular time. Certainly, these weren't available in abundance in 2020, but they are now. I think it's fantastic that everybody should be wearing them. Let's stop this and move on," said Wolin.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 645 M 645 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,9 M -28,9 M
Net cash 2021 236 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2021 -90,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 626 M 1 857 M 1 856 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,96 €
Average target price 22,18 €
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE0.37%1 875
HYBE CO., LTD.-18.62%10 163
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-8.09%1 361
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-12.43%1 270
AVEX INC.-5.27%539
GENIE MUSIC CORPORATION-2.13%265