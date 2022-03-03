Log in
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
Lions and tigers driven out of Ukraine to safety in Polish zoo

03/03/2022 | 10:58am EST
WARSAW (Reuters) - A truck carrying six lions, six tigers, two caracals and an African wild dog from a sanctuary east of Kyiv reached Poland on Thursday after a two-day drive to escape the Russian invasion, a Polish zoo official said.

The owner of the sanctuary had asked for help from Poznan zoo in western Poland to get the animals to safety.

"They had to go a long way around to avoid Zhytomyr and other bombardment zones. They had to turn back many times, because all the roads were blown up, full of holes, impossible to pass with such cargo, which is why it took so long," said Poznan zoo spokesperson Malgorzata Chodyla.

"But here they are, and we just can't believe it."

A first attempt to make the journey failed after the truck encountered Russian tanks and could not get through.

Chodyla said all the animals, including tiger cubs, survived the long journey, but the zoo was worried about a 17-year-old female tiger who looked very tired.

Helping the driver were three older men with no experience in handling wild animals, and who had now gone back to Kyiv to defend their city, she said.

After the animals have got some rest in Poznan, they may travel further west. A Belgian sanctuary declared it would take in the six lions and the African wild dog, Chodyla added.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 627 M 627 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,1 M -28,1 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 -64,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 175 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,25 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 76,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-27.51%1 303
HYBE CO., LTD.-17.91%9 831
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.1.35%1 462
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION0.99%1 406
AVEX INC.-6.73%524
HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC INC.-1.55%168