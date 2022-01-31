Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

N.Korea tests biggest missile since 2017, U.S. calls for talks

01/31/2022 | 12:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A combination image shows what appears to be a Hwasong-12

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea confirmed on Monday it had launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, the same weapon it once threatened to target the U.S. territory of Guam with "enveloping fire," sparking fears the nuclear-armed state could resume long-range testing.

The launch of the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was first reported by South Korean and Japanese authorities on Sunday. It was the seventh test conducted by North Korea this month and the first time a nuclear-capable missile of that size has been launched since 2017.

The United States is concerned North Korea's escalating missile tests could be precursors to resumed tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and vowed an unspecified response "designed to show our commitment to our allies," a senior U.S. official told reporters in Washington.

"It's not just what they did yesterday, it's the fact that this is coming on the heels of quite a significant number of tests in this month," the official said, while urging Pyongyang to join direct talks with no preconditions.

North Korea has said it is open to diplomacy, but that Washington's overtures are undermined by its support for sanctions and joint military drills and arms buildups in South Korea and the region.

Amid a flurry of diplomacy in 2018, including summits with then-U.S. President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his nuclear force complete and said he would suspend nuclear testing and launches of the country's longest-range missiles.

Kim said he was no longer bound by that moratorium after talks stalled in 2019, and North Korea suggested this month it could restart those testing activities because the United States had shown no sign of dropping its "hostile policies."

It is unclear if IRBMs such as the Hwasong-12 were included in Kim's moratorium, but none had been tested since 2017.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the recent flurry of North Korean missile tests was reminiscent of heightened tensions in 2017, when North Korea conducted multiple nuclear tests, launched its largest missiles, and drew threats of "fire and fury" from the United States.

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook visited his country's Army Missile Command on Monday to check its readiness in the face of the North Korean launches, the ministry said in a statement.

"North Korea's series of missile test-fires, including intermediate-range ballistic missiles, pose a direct and serious threat to us and a grave challenge to international peace and stability," Suh said after being briefed. "We will maintain a full military readiness posture that can respond immediately to any situation."

Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters North Korea was escalating its provocation of the international community and said its "remarkable improvement" in missile technology "cannot be tolerated".

BOOSTING MISSILE CAPABILITIES

Sunday's test "confirmed the accuracy, safety, and operational effectiveness of the produced Hwasong-12 type weapon system," North Korean state news agency KCNA reported.

State media coverage of the launch made no mention of the United States, and Kim was not reported to have attended. North Korean officials said this month the tests are for self defence and not targeted at any specific country.

Kim vowed ahead of the New Year to bolster North Korea's military capabilities in the face of international uncertainties caused by "hostile policies" by the United States and its allies.

North Korea has previously said the Hwasong-12 can carry a "large-size heavy nuclear warhead," and analysts estimate it has a range of 4,500 km (2,800 miles).

In August 2017, just hours after Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury", the commander of the North's Strategic Forces said it was "seriously considering a plan of enveloping fire" involving a simultaneous launch of four Hwasong-12 missiles toward Guam.

That year North Korea flight-tested the Hwasong-12 at least six times, including flying it over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido twice.

KCNA said Sunday's missile launch was conducted in such a way as to ensure the safety of neighbouring countries, and that the test warhead was fitted with a camera that took photos while it was in space.

(Reporting by Josh Smith and Jack Kim; Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington and Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Josh Smith


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
01/30Deal on Russia sanctions bill possible this week - U.S. senators
RE
01/30Macau Legend shares fall over 20% after CEO's arrest
RE
01/30Ahead of key polls, India's ruling party revives Hindu-Muslim dispute
RE
01/30Ahead of key polls, India's ruling party revives Hindu-Muslim dispute
RE
01/30Dozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo
RE
01/30Tunisia to review foreign exchange law, economy minister says
RE
01/29Dozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo
RE
01/28Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster wo..
RE
01/28Target's Reinvestment Will Drive 'Structural Step-Up' in Revenue Base, RBC Says
MT
01/28'Horrific' destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine - U.S
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 630 M 630 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,3 M -28,3 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 -77,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 404 M 1 567 M 1 567 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,65 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-13.33%1 567
HYBE CO., LTD.-32.09%8 103
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-20.62%1 140
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-19.13%1 122
AVEX INC.-12.69%492
GENIE MUSIC CORPORATION-17.91%221