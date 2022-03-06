Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Our children are being killed' -orphans flee Ukraine

03/06/2022 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: They are among the youngest forced to flee in what the United Nations calls the worst humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.

More than 200 children evacuated an orphanage in southeastern Ukraine over the weekend, as Russian troops attacked a nearby nuclear power plant.

The children, ranging from toddlers to teenagers, arrived in the western city of Lviv after a 24-hour train ride with orphanage staffers, including a very emotional director.

"My heart is being torn apart. I'm sorry... it is tough. When families are separated, it is very hard. I'm sorry, I simply lack words. And I feel so sorry for these children, they are so young. [FLASH] I don't understand why the Russian people cannot believe that we are being bombarded, that we and our children are being killed."

As night fell and the temperature plunged, the children waited patiently on the platform at Lviv, none of them crying or complaining.

Sixteen year-old Vladimir Kovtun said he finally felt safe.

"It is terrifying to stay in Zaporizhzhia when air raid sirens go off and we must constantly hide in the basement."

As snow began to fall, they boarded buses bound for their new home in neighboring Poland, where dozens of other orphans from Kyiv, Odessa, and Kharkiv are already being housed in places such as the Ossa Hotel in Warsaw, which has been repurposed for refugees.

Conference rooms were turned into makeshift dormitories for around 700 children who can stay as long as they need help, a hotel executive said.

One woman overseeing the children said she was being barraged with questions from them about when the situation will end, adding: "They are afraid. And we are afraid. We don't have any answers for them. We don't know what will happen tomorrow, what will happen in an hour."

As of Sunday, the civilian death toll since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 stood at 364, including more than 20 children, according to the United Nations, with hundreds more injured.


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
02:21pDenmark to boost defence spending and phase out Russian gas
RE
04:05aSouthern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism
RE
03/05Tripoli tense amid standoff between Libya's two rival governments
RE
03/04Atreca Q4 Loss Widens; Releases Solid Tumor Trial Data -- Shares Plunge Friday Afternoo..
MT
03/04Petco Likely to See 'Solid' Fourth-Quarter Results, Fiscal 2022 Outlook, Wedbush Says
MT
03/04UK probes outsourcer Mitie over contracts for immigration removal centres
RE
03/04FTSE 100 Ends Friday Down as Russian Invasion of Ukraine Continues
DJ
03/04TRACKINSIGHT : Investors Fly towards Safety & Metals
TI
03/04Alumni Ventures Group agrees to pay $700,000 penalty for misleading fee statements -U...
RE
03/04Analysis-How the Biden White House is fighting Russian disinformation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 617 M 617 M
Net income 2021 -25,4 M -27,7 M -27,7 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 -58,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 055 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,00 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 96,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-34.90%1 151
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-26.55%36 022
HYBE CO., LTD.-20.34%9 424
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.1.75%1 450
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-0.20%1 373
AVEX INC.-7.07%526