Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paris attacks suspect says he never detonated his suicide vest

02/09/2022 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French court artist Elisabeth de Pourquery documents Paris' November 2015 attacks trial, with watercolour strokes

PARIS (Reuters) -Salah Abdeslam, a self-avowed Islamic State combatant, told a court on Wednesday that he had backed out of detonating his explosive vest during the jihadist rampage across Paris in November 2015 that killed 130 people.

A French national of Moroccan origin, Abdeslam said he had pledged allegiance to Islamic State 48 hours before the Paris attacks, the deadliest in postwar France, but that he had harmed no one.

"I experienced a situation that not many people have experienced, people who took a step back, who changed their minds," Abdeslam, 32, told the court.

"You're there in prison, you say to yourself, 'I should have triggered the thing'. That's what you think when you're in solitary confinement."

Investigators believe Abdeslam is the lone surviving member of the Islamist commando that carried out the synchronised gun and bomb attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and national soccer stadium.

They allege his explosive vest failed to detonate and that hours later he fled the French capital. He was arrested in Belgium in 2016 and has been held in jail since.

Dressed in a crisp white shirt and with two armed police standing close behind him, Abdeslam told the court he was not responsible for any deaths

"I wanted to say today that I did not kill anyone and I did not hurt anyone. Not even a scratch," Abdeslam said in a short address to the court before questioning began.

"It's important for me to say this, because since the beginning of this case, people have not stopped slandering me."

Among the 20 defendants, Abdeslam is the only one to be directly accused of murder, attempted murder and hostage taking.

"I WON'T HURT ANYONE"

Abdeslam told the court he had been drawn to Islamic State out of compassion for the Syrian people rather than any religious views, and said the West imposed its rules and values on others.

"For us Muslims, it's humiliating," he said.

Abdeslam said he had never travelled to Syria. However, he acknowledged that he admired the willingness of Islamic State militants to sacrifice themselves daily.

He was not a danger to society, he told the court.

"Islamic State's fight is legitimate. I want to live under Sharia law. But why would that make me dangerous?," he asked the court. "If I am released, I won't hurt anyone. I was on the run for four months, I didn't do anything to anyone."

In 2018, a Belgian court convicted Abdeslam of shooting at officers while trying to evade capture.

Abdeslam said the militant group had carried out the attacks to force then-President Francois Hollande to end France's military forays in Iraq and Syria.

The attacks scarred the French national psyche and shaped a long-running national debate about immigration, the balance to strike between civil freedoms and security, and the place of Islam in a country that identifies as secular.

More than six years on, those same questions are prominent in the campaign ahead of April's presidential election.

Arthur Denouveaux, who survived the Bataclan massacre, said he wanted to understand how a person reached the point where he was prepared to wear a suicide vest.

"How do you become radicalised so quickly while going unnoticed by everyone?" he said.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Additional reporting by Michaela Cabrera;Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Alexandra Hudson)

By Juliette Jabkhiro


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
12:54pEuropean, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
RE
12:13pICE Canola Rises, Off of Highs and Following Veg Oils
DJ
12:00pBANK OF CANADA : companies must boost investment or lose out to U.S. rivals
RE
11:54aUsha Resources Down 10% as It Considers Spinning out its Nicobat Nickel Property in Ont..
MT
11:32aAmerica Movil says major 5G launch on track, optimistic about pay TV in Mexico
RE
10:08aSamsung's newest Galaxy S smartphones have enhanced camera, faster chip
RE
09:04a'BEGINNING OF THE END' : upbeat Poland cuts COVID isolation
RE
08:22aKellogg's labor strike to eat into margins as supply woes mount
RE
07:22aU.S. House Speaker Pelosi sees legislation on lawmaker stock trading 'pretty soon'
RE
07:19aUK PM Johnson warns EU over post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 645 M 645 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,9 M -28,9 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 -75,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 366 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,24 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-15.71%1 559
HYBE CO., LTD.-25.93%8 929
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-10.78%1 295
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-12.82%1 222
AVEX INC.-5.41%531
GENIE MUSIC CORPORATION-12.23%239