    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:27 2023-06-19 am EDT
11.46 EUR   -0.52%
11:41aPress release on the General Meeting and the vote
GL
11:40aPress release on the General Meeting and the vote
AQ
05/17Believe : number of shares and righting votes at the date of the publication of the preliminary notice of meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press release on the General Meeting and the vote

06/19/2023 | 11:41am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

                               Combined Annual General Meeting of 16 June 2022

Paris, June 19, 2023 – The General Meeting of the Company was held on first notice on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 3 p.m., at the Espace 73 – 73, rue d’Anjou, 75008 Paris, France, under the presidency of Mr. Denis Ladegaillerie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The quorum was 90.81%.

All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted, including:

  • Approval of the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022;     
  • Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022;
  • Allocation of profit for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022;
  • Approval of the Special Statutory Auditors’ report on the related-party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38 of the French Commercial Code;
  • Approval of the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9 (1) of the French Commercial Code;
  • Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of pay and benefits of any kind paid during the past fiscal year or allocated for the same fiscal year to Mr Denis Ladegaillerie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Approval of the compensation policy for members of the Board of Directors;
  • Authorisation to the Board of Directors to trade on the Company’s shares;
  • Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares with cancellation of the preferential subscription right in favour of a specific category of beneficiaries;
  • Powers for legal formalities.

The detailed voting results and the transcript of the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website under the heading "General Meeting" : (www.believe.com/general-meeting-shareholders-2023).

About Believe
       Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,650 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

Investor Relations
Emilie MEGEL
investors@believe.com
Phone : +33 1 53 09 33 91
Mobile : +33 6 07 09 98 60

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 922 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Net income 2023 0,12 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net cash 2023 247 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2023 -146x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 114 M 1 217 M 1 217 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 578
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Managing Director
Xavier Dumont Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Isabelle Andres Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Béatrice Dumurgier Co-Chief Operations Officer
Beatrice Cossa-Dumurgier Co-Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE18.82%1 217
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-10.44%39 935
HYBE CO., LTD.71.47%9 702
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION100.59%3 525
CLOUD MUSIC INC.10.26%2 333
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.53.32%2 158
