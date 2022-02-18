Log in
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
Purdue's Sackler owners propose up to $6 billion in opioid settlement

02/18/2022 | 04:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds prescription painkiller OxyContin at a local pharmacy

(Reuters) -The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma have proposed a settlement worth up to $6 billion to resolve allegations the company and the owners contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, according to a mediator's report.

The mediator has been overseeing talks between the Sacklers and the eight states and District of Columbia that had blocked a previous $4.3 billion settlement.

The Sacklers are trying to win support for a new settlement that could allow Purdue Pharma to emerge from bankruptcy.

The proposed framework would add at least $1.175 billion in cash, plus up to $500 million in proceeds from the sale of other companies owned by the Sacklers, according to the mediator.

All of the funds would be directed toward abatement of the opioid crisis, including support and services for survivors, victims, and their families, according to the mediator.

"We remain focused on achieving our goal of providing urgently needed funds to the American people for opioid crisis abatement," said a statement from Purdue. "We believe a global settlement is the swiftest and most cost-effective exit path from Chapter 11 and we will continue working to build consensus."

Not all of the states have agreed to the deal, and the mediator asked for permission from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to continue negotiations until Feb 28. That date would fall close to the March 3 expiration of legal protections that prevent the Sacklers from being sued while Purdue remains in bankruptcy.

Purdue, maker of the highly addictive OxyContin opioid pain drug, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 in the face of thousands of lawsuits accusing it and members of the Sackler family of fueling the opioid epidemic through deceptive marketing.

The company pleaded guilty to misbranding and fraud charges related to its marketing of OxyContin in 2007 and 2020. Members of the Sackler family have denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, DelawareEditing by Nick Zieminski and Alistair Bell)

By Dietrich Knauth and Tom Hals


© Reuters 2022
