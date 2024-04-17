Believe’s first quarter 2024 revenue will be released on Wednesday 24 April 2024 at 5:45pm (CET) / 4:45pm (GMT)

They will be available on investors.believe.com

We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Wednesday 24 April 2024 at 6:30pm (CET) / 5:30pm (GMT) Speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder Xavier Dumont, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer.





Webcast link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pzqhsc5g

Conference call details

France, Paris : +33 1 70 91 87 04

UK, London : +44 1 212 818 004

USA, NY : +1 718 705 87 96

Confirmation code: 88365

