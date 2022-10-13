Q3 2022 revenue webcast on November 3, 2022 at 6:30pm CET

BELIEVE Q3 2022 REVENUES





Believe’s Q3 2022 revenues will be released on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 5:45pm (CET).

They will be available on investors.believe.com





We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 6:30pm (CET).

The speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder and Xavier Dumont, CFO

The line will be open 30 minutes before the start of the presentation





To connect to the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vkdevk96

Access code (communicated orally to the operator): BELIEVE





To connect to the live audio conference call:

Participants Dial-in details: France, Paris: +33 1 70 91 87 04 United Kingdom, London: +44 (1) 212 818 004 United States, New York: +1 718 705 8796

Conference ID: 555964









For any further contact or question:

Emilie Megel Head of Investor Relations

emilie.megel@believe.com Believe - Investor relations Email: investors@believe.com

