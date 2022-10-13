Advanced search
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:47 2022-10-13 am EDT
8.140 EUR   +2.26%
09/22Believe announces new leadership team members in Southeast Asia to further power the Group's reach and impact across the region
GL
09/22Believe announces new leadership team members in Southeast Asia to further power the Group's reach and impact across the region
GL
09/19Believe S.A.(ENXTPA:BLV) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
Q3 2022 revenue webcast on November 3, 2022 at 6:30pm CET

10/13/2022 | 03:32am EDT
BELIEVE Q3 2022 REVENUES


 

Believe’s Q3 2022 revenues will be released on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 5:45pm (CET).

They will be available on investors.believe.com


 

 

We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 6:30pm (CET).

The speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder and Xavier Dumont, CFO

The line will be open 30 minutes before the start of the presentation


 

To connect to the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vkdevk96

Access code (communicated orally to the operator): BELIEVE


 

To connect to the live audio conference call:

Participants Dial-in details: France, Paris: +33 1 70 91 87 04 United Kingdom, London: +44 (1) 212 818 004 United States, New York: +1 718 705 8796

Conference ID: 555964 


 


 

For any further contact or question:

Emilie Megel Head of Investor Relations

emilie.megel@believe.com Believe - Investor relations Email: investors@believe.com 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 749 M 726 M 726 M
Net income 2022 2,61 M 2,54 M 2,54 M
Net cash 2022 220 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 -487x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 764 M 741 M 741 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 565
Free-Float 100%
